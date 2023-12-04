"Extremely delusional": RHOP season 8 fans slam Gizelle Bryant in episode 5

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 3, 2023. During the segment, the women made their way to Austen, but things didn't stay peaceful for long. The latest episode saw two uncomfortable conversations, one between Wendy and Nneka, and the other between Gizelle and Candiace.

Karen Huger tried to get Gizelle and Candiace to sort things out, as the two cast members have been on odds since last season as a result of Gizelle's claims against Candiace's husband, Chris. While the two kept it civil, things didn't go as per Karen's expectations.

Gizelle noted that she did not think it was in her or her children's best interest to speak to Candiace, as the feud directly affected her family.

Fans took to social media to slam the cast member for the same. One person, @DiamondsNikkis, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Gizelle can be extremely delusional or she's just evil af. I was like what is she talking about?! She doesn't think what she did affected Candiace. Chris and their families? She can never apologize or take accountability for the messed up stuff she does."

RHOP season 8 will air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023, on Bravo.

"Ain't no victim": RHOP season 8 fans slam Gizelle for not being accountable for her actions

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8, the women made their way to Austen. However, the holiday didn't go as planned, as the women immediately brought up old issues.

Karen Huger told Gizelle she thought that the latter would get quiet every time Candiace was in the room. At this point, Candiace stepped in and said that the RHOP season 8 cast member didn't want to acknowledge her because she believed if she didn't acknowledge her, Candiace would disappear.

"But my Black a*s is still sitting here," she added.

Gizelle disagreed and noted that she didn't want to speak to RHOP cast member for her own mental space and the safety of herself and her children. Candiace retaliated, saying she believed that her "bonus children" and her husband's safety, reputation, and general mental space were "disarrayed" because of Gizelle's actions.

"You cannot make up lies about any person and expect not to get your a*s handed to you," Candiace told the cameras.

Gizelle said in her confessional that she told the cast member last year that her husband made her feel uncomfortable by making her go into a bedroom and closing the door.

Fans took to social media to slam Gizelle and noted that she wasn't a victim and that she never took accountability for accusing Candiace's husband, Chris Basset, last year.

