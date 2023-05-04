"We’re getting closer": RHOP star Candiace Dillard Bassett shares update about her IVF journey with Chris Bassett

RHOP season 7 aired its reunion specials in March 2023, after the season finished airing. During the three-part segment, many revelations were made, including one about Candiace Dillard Bassett’s personal life. During the segment, she disclosed that she and Chris had advanced considerably in their IVF process. She revealed that their attempt to retrieve the eggs was successful, and they ultimately obtained six eggs.

She recently spoke to BravoTV.com about their journey and added that it’s now a matter of figuring out when the right time is.

She added:

"It’s definitely a priority and we’re getting closer."

Candiace Dillard Bassett is already a stepparent to Chris’s children

During the conversation, she said that the RHOP couple was trying to determine the "appropriate time to pop out a baby or two." She added that it’s a priority and that they’re getting closer and figuring out the right time of the year.

The reality star added that she has a very specific time of the year in mind because, while she’s previously joked about it, she is very serious about not having an Aquarian or a Gemini.

She added:

"So I’m planning my pregnancies around those Zodiacs, cause, you know, I don’t need an Aquarius or a Gemini in my house."

She further added that she and Chris are in positive transition spaces in their lives, that she’s been traveling a lot, and that her husband has been working a lot. The RHOP season 7 cast member added that she and Chris are determined to find the balance needed to put "becoming parents" at the top of their priority list.

Candiace is already a stepparent to Chris’s children from his previous relationships, and during a Q&A with Bravo TV in December 2022, she opened up about how her stepchildren reacted to the two wanting to expand their family. She added that while Chris’s daughter wasn’t too keen on the idea, his son was like, "Yeah, cool, whatever."

She said about her conversation with her stepdaughter:

"OK, well, you know, that’s good to know, but maybe it might be cool if we had one or two. I think we could make it work, right?’ And she was like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll think about it."

The RHOP season 7 cast member also spoke to Essence about motherhood in March 2023 and said that by sharing her IVF journey through the show, she wants to empower women to use the process to take control of their motherhood and parenting journeys. She stated that she went through the process of freezing her eggs because she wanted to plan her life.

She said:

"I have a lot going on and I know I want to be a mom, just not right now."

