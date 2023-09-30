Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 new cast list: Meet the ladies of the Bravo show

The much-anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 is set to premiere on November 5 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. With episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock, the season promises to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Seven familiar faces are set to return to the show, including Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Darby. They are joined by newcomers Nneka Ihim and Keima Stewart. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who is a "friend" of the cast is also scheduled to appear on the show.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming episode and are excited to see the change in dynamics in season 8.

Real Housewives of Potomac 8 to star Gizelle Bryant, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and more

1) Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant, a staple of Real Housewives of Potomac, has entered a new chapter in her life. She's romantically involved with Winter House alum Jason Cameron, who is 16 years her junior. This relationship has caught the attention of her friends and is expected to be a focal point this season.

Gizelle is also preparing to send her eldest daughter, Grace, off to college, marking a significant transition in her life.

2) Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is making a return to Real Housewives of Potomac as a "friend" of the cast. She's a dedicated mother of two teenagers and was married to NBA player-turned-coach Eddie Jordan. As per Bravo, the duo parted ways in 2017, after being married for 20 years.

Known for her extensive social network in Potomac, Charrisse is famous for throwing extravagant parties.

3) Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon is navigating a complex phase in her marriage to Juan Dixon in Real Housewives of Potomac. In season 7 of the show, rumors about Juan having cheated on his wife surfaced, putting a strain on their relationship. This tension is likely to be a recurring theme throughout this season as well.

The duo share two kids, Corey and Carter, who are 14 and 13 years old, respectively.

4) Karen Huger

As Karen Huger approaches her 60th birthday, she begins facing health issues, which prompts her to make lifestyle changes. She's also planning to renovate her grandmother's home and turn it into a guest house or lodge. Karen's friendships are evolving too. She's growing closer to Gizelle Bryant but has had clashes with her close friend, Mia Thornton.

5) Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett is in a financial crunch as she promotes her Deep Space Deluxe album. The strain is affecting her marriage to Chris Bassett and has led to poor relationships with Robyn, Gizelle, and Ashley. Her financial and relationship struggles are expected to be a significant part of her storyline in Real Housewives of Potomac.

6) Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo is branching out in this Real Housewives of Potomac season with a new business venture that combines her interests in politics, mental health, and gossip. However, her business aspirations are causing a strain on her friendships, particularly with Robyn and Gizelle.

Wendy also finds herself at odds with newcomer Nneka Ihim over undisclosed family secrets, adding another layer of complexity to her storyline.

7) Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton is tackling business issues related to The Joint chiropractor clinics she owns. While she makes efforts to mend her friendship with Karen Huger, rumors and misunderstandings are proving to be obstacles.

Thornton was recently in the news after People reported that she and Gordon had separated after 11 years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and have two children together.

8) Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby is adjusting to life in her new home with her young sons, Dean and Dylan. The other ladies are uncertain about her relationship status, and this ambiguity is expected to be a key point of discussion in this new season of Real Housewives of Potomac season.

9) Nneka Ihim

Newcomer Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American and a successful attorney. She recently purchased a home in Potomac with her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, a surgeon. Nneka has already sparked intrigue by entering into a tense relationship with Wendy Osefo, particularly over family secrets that have yet to be revealed.

10) Keiana Stewart

Keiana Stewart is another new addition to the Real Housewives of Potomac cast and a friend of Wendy Osefo. She's an entrepreneur who owns K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness, a med spa located in Baltimore, Maryland. Her company specializes in laser treatment, botox, and other beauty procedures.

Keiana also owns a hair company and has been filming scenes since April. She recently attended one of Candiace's performances, suggesting she's on good terms with her.

With a mix of drama, friendships, and confrontations, the new season promises to keep the audience glued to their screens.