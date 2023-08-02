How did Robyn Dixon react to being called “Starless” by NeNe Leakes? Fans think she gave the best response

In a recent interview with Reality with the King, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes discussed her current life, the franchise, and the cast. In the interview, Kingdom Reign Entertainment CEO Carlos King asked for her opinion of certain housewives, to which NeNe replied that Gizelle Bryant, Claudia Jordan, and Robyn Dixon seem “starless” to her.

Following this, Robyn Dixon, who is a cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac, shared her thoughts on Instagram in relation to NeNe's comment. Robyn mentioned the following in an Instagram story:

"Speaking for myself only...She's right. I'm not a star. I'm a very regular, normal a** person who just happens to be on a reality show. So no offense taken at all. I do find it strange that I'm even mentioned in that conversation though."

After NeNe made this comment and Robyn Dixon responded, fans have been reacting to it.

Robyn Dixon's response to NeNe Leakes' comments elicits reactions from fans

This is not the first time NeNe has commented on The Real Housewives of Potomac. During her interview with The Breakfast Club in February, she mentioned that she believes the cast members of the show are “not stars.”

NeNe said that the "girls" on the show were "just not stars."

“If you really look at it, all of the stars that were on any of these franchises, they took them off and everybody that is left is starless,” she added.

With regard to NeNe Leakes' recent comments, fans have been posting their constant responses on social media. While some said that Robyn's response was a good one, others said that NeNe didn't need to say what she did about Robyn.

ColeBrand @_ColeBrand #RHOP pic.twitter.com/ILLMjRjtav @JaysRealityBlog This was Robyn when she heard she was “Starless” She don’t care

EmilyM @EmilyMockler1 @JaysRealityBlog It actually was a good response.

Greg @HotBoyNY1 @JaysRealityBlog Only Nene cares about silly stuff like this. Robyn gave the best answer.

Tonii @itsTheeTonii #Rhop pic.twitter.com/MSkn5iNhz2 @JaysRealityBlog Robyn 2 Nene: At this point she should know I could careless about Jobless people talking about my Job

Dustin Cone @Dustin_Cone @queensofbravo Nene is CRAVING for any and all attention with bringing up Robyn and Gizzy pic.twitter.com/7ZLGpoyikz

MJ Is Innocent!✨✨✨ @cquiller1 @ellethescorpio I don’t even like Gizelle and Robyn, but I don’t get why Nene is throwing shade at them. They did nothing to her.

win a case @RHOSuplexCity I was confused why she had beef with Gizelle and Robyn like I’ve never heard about them even saying anything bad about Nene twitter.com/loveme4lifeplz…

Robyn THAT bitch Dixon @loveme4lifeplz @CrazyZayy Right?! Its not this big hoopla that nene makes it out to be. If shes any indication of what a star is, its cool to be starless. And Im sure Robyn laughing it off, like girl who cares.

Robyn THAT bitch Dixon @loveme4lifeplz Not Nene doubling down on my fave being Starless! I lowkey agree. But she didnt have to say it. However, I also dont think Robyn wants nor cares to be a “star”

What NeNe Leakes thinks about Claudia Jordan and her past feud

As NeNe Leakes continued to elaborate on this topic, she mentioned that Jordan gave her "number one battle" while she was on the show. NeNe Leakes went on to say that she doesn't think there has been one girl who could battle the way Jordan did.

“I took her through it, and I feel like she took me through it … we gave each other a run, and not many girls can give me a run … she definitely stood up,” NeNe added.

The reality star continued to say that Claudia was going "toe to toe" with her and that NeNe would "give her that every single time." She noted that at the end of the day, Claudia stood up as the reads were coming.

“I was pulling them out from under my wig … that’s because she was giving me a run!” NeNe added.

NeNe Leakes first appeared on the show in 2008, and after a few seasons, she decided to leave in season 7. She and Claudia Jordan had a pretty intense fight during season 7, and they trashed talk throughout the season. As Claudia pointed out NeNe's role as "puppet master," NeNe made some "catty" remarks.

Taking a break after season 7, NeNe Leakes returned to the show in season 10 and continued to appear until season 12. Following this, she shared the news of her departure in 2020, with thanks to her fans and a statement about how difficult the decision was.

Fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 on August 6, 2023, on Bravo. The episodes will feature Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Courtney R.