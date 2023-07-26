“Sitting in my house”: NeNe Leakes opens up about why she doesn't watch RHOA

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes appeared on Carlos King's podcast, Reality With the King, on July 25. During her appearance, NeNe Leakes answered a number of questions related to her personal life, her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and what she thinks of the current housewives.

During her podcast appearance, NeNe got candid about why she hasn't watched any of the seasons of RHOA since her departure from the show:

“I've never watched since I left but I have honestly watched the clips that have come down social media but me turning my TV on and tuning in is something I just cannot do, because as far as I'm concerned they're all sitting in my house the house that I built and it seemed like it's tumbling down.”

For the uninitiated, the premiere of RHOA season 1 on October 7, 2008, introduced NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu-Hartwell as the show's first cast members. Leakes appeared on the show until season 7, following which she took a break, before appearing again in seasons 10 and 12.

In September 2020, NeNe Leakes announced her departure from the show, and according to Screen Rant, the reason for her departure was "failed contract negotiations."

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes on Kenya Moore

During the interview, NeNe Leakes discussed her perspective on the show and how it changed with subsequent seasons and more housewives joining. While discussing how things were changing, Leakes mentioned Kenya Moore's appearance in season 5:

“Our stories were real. Everything we talked about and did was real. When we had disagreements, they were real. We didn’t pretend like we had a boyfriend when we didn’t have one.”

She added:

“Then I think once Kenya came on the show — I’m not saying that Kenya started it or did it — but at that moment, it started to be ‘let’s create our story line.’ Well, we didn’t create a story line. We just showed up to work and was just filming and being who we are.”

Season 5 of the show featured Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams. Kenya Moore is still a housewife in the current season of the show, which is season 15.

As part of the podcast conversation, NeNe also discussed how putting her entire life on TV has affected her personal life. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recalled one particular incident in this regard:

“I disciplined my son once on camera that everybody goes back and, and say, over and over ‘You lost your damn mind.’ You know? I felt like that really hurt my son’s feelings. I don’t wanna hurt my children in the process of doing something that I wanna do. So I wished I could take that moment back."

The latest 15th season of the show features Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Courtney Rhodes.

On July 30, 2023, fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, titled S*x, Lies and Video-Phones.