"A snooze": RHOA fans disappointed with Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 mid-season trailer

Real Housewives of Atlanta is back and fans recently caught a glimpse of the trailer of the second part of season 15. The short clip promises much more than viewers saw in the first half of the reality show. The second part of season 15 is set to air this Sunday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The trailer featured many key moments that fans can expect to see in the show's upcoming midseason. Sanya Richards-Ross and Kenya Moore talked constantly about babies in the trailer, especially after Shereé Whitfield became a grandmother. Sheree's son Cairo Whitfield welcomed a baby girl recently.

Additionally, the second part of the show may reveal some possible love connections. Moreover, it is possible that some feuds could take place within the friendship group of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This upcoming second part of the season is going to be wild as the trailer teases:

“There’s more lights, camera, action still to come!”

In response to the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, fans shared their reactions on social media. The majority of reactions were not favorable to the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 second part: Fans' reactions

The midseason trailer for the show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, was released a few hours ago, and fans have been commenting on it. Social media users seem unimpressed with the trailer and are critiquing it. Many people commented on how "underwhelming" the trailer looks, while others expressed how boring the show has become. Some of the reactions made by fans are shown below.

Real Legend @RHLegend32 #RHOA So…this midseason trailer is very underwhelming. Basically the only thing going on for the rest of the season is Drew kissing a woman? Nobody wants to work this season. So…this midseason trailer is very underwhelming. Basically the only thing going on for the rest of the season is Drew kissing a woman? Nobody wants to work this season. 😭 #RHOA https://t.co/s5nKCFbG0m

NOT TODAY SATAN! @Cdbstan twitter.com/Tea_witdre/sta… Cool Girl @Tea_witdre I’m tired of pretending. That rhoa mid season trailer was a nothing sandwich and these women have absolutely nothing going on in their lives. 17 chops Booooo I’m tired of pretending. That rhoa mid season trailer was a nothing sandwich and these women have absolutely nothing going on in their lives. 17 chops Booooo 🍅 https://t.co/vtVnvN5R02 Its so disappointing, I had high hopes nased on the trailer and the first episode. This season is rooough and I dont know if I can keep watching. #RHOA Its so disappointing, I had high hopes nased on the trailer and the first episode. This season is rooough and I dont know if I can keep watching. #RHOA twitter.com/Tea_witdre/sta…

J @blow_my_casket #RHOA Mid season flop trailer was released today. Something is just not working. These women are great housewives but the match is just not catching fire. #RHOA Mid season flop trailer was released today. Something is just not working. These women are great housewives but the match is just not catching fire.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta: What fans can expect

Season 15 started as a wild ride filled with many feuds, friendships, heartbreaks, controversy, love connections, and so on. The following was mentioned in the press release for the first half of season 15:

“The fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are trying their best to get to a healing space. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that’s all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?”

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, Courtney R. Rhodes, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow all appeared as cast members this season.

Furthermore, some filming scenes of The Pass were featured in the trailer for mid-season. In response, Drew Sidor commented, mentioning:

"When we get to those s** scenes, I’m a little nervous.”

As the trailer showed glimpses of the filming of the movie, a hookup scene appeared, on which Todd Tucker commented:

"She acting her a** off."

Additionally, there is one more scene from the mid-season trailer that is making headlines. Pittman and Sidora were seen fighting, although the reason for the fight wasn't revealed. Pittman noted that they would end their relationship if things continued to happen. According to him:

"If you don’t appreciate me, then that’s going to get us divorced.”

Furthermore, Burruss and Shereé Whitfield were seen having a detailed discussion about the movie The Pass, created by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 will air on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. A new episode will be released on Peocock the following day.

