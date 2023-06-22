“We were ambushed”: Shereé Whitfield opens up about Kenya’s clash with Martell in RHOA season 15

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield recently spoke on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast about the show's trending topics. As she talked about the drama between the housewives on the podcast, she also mentioned about the guest appearances that Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Kim Zolciak made this season.

She also discussed Kenya's big fight with Martell during The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15. During the show's season 15 premiere, Kenya shared how Sheree's new boyfriend had tried to DM her on Instagram before.

In the podcast, Shereé was asked about the situation between Kenya and Martell and how she sought that out with Kenya.

Then Shereé Whitfield responded and explaining from Kenya's perspective. She said Martell was wrong, but from Sheree's perspective, they are both wrong. Furthermore, Sheree stated:

“We were ambushed. I had no idea that Kenya felt the way she did or she had this two-year-old dm that she's gonna make it to something like 'Oh he tried to talk me because he said thank you for your kind words'.”

She also clarified that the person is being nice and not attempting to get physical with Kenya. Sheree talked about how much she likes Kenya, especially now that she has a four-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

Kenya Moore discusses Shereé Whitfield's new boyfriend, Martell

Kenya Moore revealed during May 2023's episode that Martell texted her before dating Shereé Whitfield. Kenya shared with Sheree that she expects her friends to be honest with her amd further asserted that Martell did slide into her DMs.

“As a friend, I just want somebody to be honest with me because I don't want you hearing it from anybody else. You should know that he did slide into my DMs before.”

Kenya shared a personal confession during this time, saying:

“Ooh, I'm not trying to be rolling on the ground with She-Man over here. I look too damn good in this dress.”

In response to Shereé Whitfield's question, Martell Holt mentioned how it happened two years earlier.

“I don't care if I was trying to f*** you two years ago. It's two years ago.”

The fight lasted for quite a while. Following this, Martell showed Sherré the text he had sent Kenya back on August 9, 2020. After this incident, Shereé spoke to Martell personally to ask if he's cheating her since Whitfield’s friends told her he was dating someone in Atlanta. To this, Martell said:

“Every time I come to Atlanta, I'm always with you, the other girl got the short end of the stick!”

Shereé Whitfield also stated in a personal confession that she only wanted to introduce her new boyfriend, but she would not tolerate anyone trying to embarrass them.

Who is Martell Holt?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Martell Holt hails from Huntsville, Alabama, and he appeared on Love & Marriage: Huntsville before joining the show. While appearing on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, he shared details about his life with Melody Holt, his now-ex-wife.

Martell Holt graduated from Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical University and has worked as a teacher in middle schools. Presently, he is the founder of Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship.

During the season 15 premiere, Shereé Whitfield shared many details about her relationship as well as about Martell, her new boyfriend. She shared the following back in May 2023:

"Martell lives in Huntsville, Alabama, but I would love for Martell to move closer. Since we met, I have seen Martell every weekend. Despite what you see on TV, he's never shown me anything but respect and I'm really happy I didn't give up on love and that I left the door open."

But now with a new trouble in paradise, it remains to be seen how the three people (Martell, Shereé, and Kenya) will navigate the situation.

On June 25, 2023, fans can watch the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo.

