"I’m so sick of Martell": RHOA fans react as cast members accuse Martell Holt of cheating on Sheree Whitfield

RHOA season 15 premiered on Bravo this Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Sheree Whitfield told the other ladies that she was now “officially” dating Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt. Sheree claimed that Martell gave her a lot of “respect” since they started dating but the cast members felt differently.

Martell was upset about running into Kandi at Sanya Richards-Ross’ husband’s birthday party as she had called him an “opportunist” in an interview but was excited about meeting Kenya.

He did not tell his girlfriend that he had sent the latter a DM on Instagram, which had been deleted before Kenya approved it.

Kandi and Monyetta revealed that there were rumors about Martell seeing another lady in Atlanta behind Sheree’s back.

After Monyetta told Sheree about the same, she said that it was impossible for Martell to date anyone else since he was with her for the past three days. She also kept insisting Kenya show her the DM instead of believing her.

RHOA fans believed the other cast members as Martell had also cheated on his ex-wife Melody Shari and slammed Kandi for dating him.

RHOA fans can't figure out why Sheree wants to date Martell

While the episode ended on a cliffhanger where Sheree is about to confront Martell, RHOA fans believed Kenya that Martell must have DMed something inappropriate. He cheated on his ex-wife of 14 years, Melody Shari, and even had a baby with his mistress Arionne behind her back.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Sheree said that they were still dating but Martell revealed in an episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville that he was "single" and that Sheree and he were just "good friends."

Fans could not believe that Sheree was still dating Martell, who even refused to acknowledge her as a partner, and were not surprised about his DMing other girls.

MzPooh247💋🥰💕 @LynnWalls18 Sheree said she was 🤦🏽‍♀️ Welp didn’t take long for Martell to show his disrespectful ways! Kenya you had forever to deliver that info to whatever kinda carSheree said she was🤦🏽‍♀️ #RHOA Welp didn’t take long for Martell to show his disrespectful ways! Kenya you had forever to deliver that info to whatever kinda car 🚘Sheree said she was 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ #RHOA

Nicole @NicoleAlex86 Martell is literally stalking his ex wife on one Network, parading himself around with Sheree on another network, Roaming the streets of Atlanta with another woman, and still has time to entertain the baby mama he called. Peasant #RHOA Martell is literally stalking his ex wife on one Network, parading himself around with Sheree on another network, Roaming the streets of Atlanta with another woman, and still has time to entertain the baby mama he called. Peasant #RHOA https://t.co/vtInUFz3km

Ms. Faneto @_SlimSilhouette Why Anyone Would Want To Be With Martell Is Beyond Me. Sheree Is Being Silly #RHOA Why Anyone Would Want To Be With Martell Is Beyond Me. Sheree Is Being Silly #RHOA

dorie @itsdorie



Who knows…her protecting him is burnt tf out to me. It’s interesting Sheree is protecting Martell like this on #lamh he said they weren’t exclusive. Maybe the time of filming is different so they could’ve been exclusive by the time they started taping #rhoa Who knows…her protecting him is burnt tf out to me. It’s interesting Sheree is protecting Martell like this on #lamh he said they weren’t exclusive. Maybe the time of filming is different so they could’ve been exclusive by the time they started taping #rhoa Who knows…her protecting him is burnt tf out to me.

reuxmal @reuxmal Sheree looks like an enchantress here seducing her prey. But in reality she’s just calling over her demise and downfall in the form of a community dickdown named Martell. #rhoa Sheree looks like an enchantress here seducing her prey. But in reality she’s just calling over her demise and downfall in the form of a community dickdown named Martell. #rhoa https://t.co/vYoA8c4E09

THIQUE @sugaahoneyice_t Idk why Sheree acting surprised...It's Martell girl....He probably has been in everyone's DMs....girl duh! #RHOA Idk why Sheree acting surprised...It's Martell girl....He probably has been in everyone's DMs....girl duh! #RHOA https://t.co/ZK6XKuUS9p

Jennifer World @JenniferWorld3 This is embarrassing for Sheree cause her and Martell are no longer together and he never once claimed her as anything other than a friend #RHOA This is embarrassing for Sheree cause her and Martell are no longer together and he never once claimed her as anything other than a friend #RHOA

Black Girls Code @BlackGirlsCode5 Kenya...Sheree is the type to get mad at the woman when she finds out her man is cheating. Martell is Tyrone 2.0. She's not going to leave him boo...🤡 #RHOA Kenya...Sheree is the type to get mad at the woman when she finds out her man is cheating. Martell is Tyrone 2.0. She's not going to leave him boo...🤡#RHOA

What happened on the RHOA season 15 premiere?

Bravo's description of the episode reads:

"When Shereé introduces the ladies to her latest squeeze at Ross's 40th birthday, the ladies reveal her new boo might be up to no good; as the walls close in on Sanya and her family, cracks start to reveal that their living situation isn't so comfy."

Kandi revealed that she was having trouble balancing her professional and personal life as her six-year-old son commented that she worked a lot. Marlo revealed that she and her nephews were seeing a life coach, saying that he taught her gentle parenting.

Marlo also confessed that her sister had not contacted her children, even though she was released from prison a few months ago. Sanya hosted her friends for her husband’s birthday party, which cost her $100K in total.

Fresh episodes of RHOA air on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock application.

