RHOA season 15 cast net worth: Who is the richest housewife?

The much-awaited Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is marking its return to TV screens with season 15, which will premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The Peaches are making their glamorous return to their loyal fans with brand new storylines, personal dynamics, and strained relationships.

Season 15 of RHOA will see the ladies navigate their personal as well as professional lives. Viewers will get deeper insights into their lives and witness the cast members deal with impending issues among them and in their own lives. The new installment promises a lot of drama and chaos this time around.

Cast members of the upcoming installment will see the return of OG housewives Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Fellow castmates include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. They will also be accompanied by newcomers Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

With an estimated net worth of 30 million, Kandi Burruss is the richest housewife.

Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and other RHOA season 15 cast members' net worth explored

Season 15 of RHOA will feature the cast members sharing their lives with their loyal fans. The series saw a mix of former housewives, staple castmates, and newcomers. The upcoming installment promises to be more dramatic than ever and assures viewers of a best season so far.

1) Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss is a singer, songwriter, record producer, businesswoman, and television personality with an estimated net worth of $30 million. She began her career as a member of the legendary R&B group XSCAPE. Since then, she has established a successful singing and producing career. The reality star joined RHOA in 2009 and has been a staple cast member.

2) Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora is an artist and singer with an estimated net worth of $4 million. She began her career with the Disney series That’s So Raven and has since made several television appearances, including the 2006 film Step Up. She has had a career spanning over two decades.

3) Sanya Richards-Ross

Sanya Richards-Ross is a Jamaican-American track-and-field athlete. The reality star has earned several gold and silver medals throughout her Olympic career. She has previously worked as a sports analyst and is also the author of three books - Chasing Grace, Right on Track, and Run With Me!. The RHOA housewife has previously appeared in her own reality show called Sanya's Glam and Gold.

4) Monyetta Shaw

Monyetta Shaw is an American actress and reality TV personality with an estimated net worth of $2 million. She is known for her appearances in several TV shows and films, including Soul Man, Welcome Home, Video Girl, and others. She also is known for her appearance in VH1's hit reality show Atlanta Exes.

5) DeShwan Snow

DeShwan Snow is an American reality television personality with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She rose to fame with her appearance on the first RHOA season but then didn't appear in the next installment onwards. Snow will now return to season 15. She is also the founder of DeShawn Snow Foundation, an organization that works towards welfare of young girls.

6) Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore is an American reality TV personality, actress, and model with an estimated net worth of $800K-$1 million. She joined RHOA as a full-time cast member in 2012 and has since been the show's staple. The model also won the 1993 Miss USA pageant and even secured a position in the Top 6 of the Miss Universe pageant.

7) Sheree Whitfield

Sheree Whitfield is an American socialite, fashion designer, and reality TV star with an estimated net worth of $800K. She rose to fame with her appearance on RHOA as a main cast member in 2008. Although she had a brief break from the show, she soon made her return. The reality personality has appeared in a numer of shows, including The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, etc.

8) Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton is a reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $600K. She was well-known for her appearance on RHOA in its fourth season and her relationship with Charles Grant, who was fellow castmate Nene Leakes' ex-boyfriend.

9) Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak is a reality TV personality and singer with an estimated net worth of $500K. She is well known for her appearance on the Bravo series as well as another show, Don't Be Tardy.

10) Lisa Wu

Lisa Wu is reality TV personality and businesswoman with an estimated net worth of $100K. As per Calebrity Net Worth, she accumulated her net worth by owning real estate firm Hartwell and Associates, baby clothing line, Hart 2 Hart Baby, a jewelry line called Wu Girls, among others. She has also appeared in films like Meet the Browns and The Internship.

Season 15 of RHOA will see the cast members delivering more drama and entertainment with their lives. They will be seen navigating several dynamics while trying to resolve impending differences among themselves. Viewers will have to watch and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

