"EGOT status on the way": Netizens congratulate Kandi Burruss for bagging Emmy and Tony nominations within 24 hours

RHOA star Kandi Burruss is not just a reality TV star, singer, and songwriter but is also a producer. Since winning a Grammy in 2000 for her work in No Scrubs under the category Best Rhythm and Blues Song, she has recently been nominated for Tony and Emmy Awards. She first shared the news about the Emmy Awards on Monday and then posted about the Tony Awards 2023 nominations within 24 hours.

Fans soon took to the comments section of Kandi's post and congratulated her on social media. They stated that she would soon achieve the "EGOT" status.

Instagram users' reactions to Kandi Burruss' Tony and Emmy nominations (Image via kandi/Instagram)

For those unaware, EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Kandi has been a nominee for three of these awards but is yet to bag an Oscar. Only time will tell whether her luck and hard work will take her to the Academy Awards.

Netizens react to Kandi Burruss' Emmy and Tony nominations

Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had been nominated for an Emmy and was waiting for the Tony Awards nominations list.

For the Emmy Awards, she was nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award in the Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns category for her project, La Musica de La Familia. For the Tony Awards, the producer was nominated in the Best Revival of a Play category for August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

As she announced her two achievements within 24 hours, netizens supported the Grammy winner and stated that she might soon bag the EGOT status.

Speaking about the nomination, Kandi Burruss said in her Instagram clip:

“First I didn’t know if I want to post about it. Because I didn’t know I am supposed to be excited and talk about things before you actually get something, you know how you don’t really know. But then I don’t know, I am excited. Even a nomination is something to be excited about. So yeah, I got an Emmy nomination y’all. An Emmy nomination today.”

She added:

“I got an Emmy nomination y’all for La Musica de La Familia. It’s crazy. It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in.”

The next day, Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker announced that they have been nominated for a Tony Award as well.

On Instagram, Todd wrote:

“Wow we are Tony Award nominated Producers! [Kandi] your[‘e] on your way to that EGOT. What a great week[.] Emmy nomination and a Tony nomination!”

What is Kandi Burruss' net worth?

Kandi Burruss initially became famous as one of the band members of Xscape. After a successful music career, she joined Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, RHOA (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), during season 2.

She is still one of the main cast members of the reality TV show, which is currently airing season 15. Her tiff with Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield is the highlight of the latest installment of the show. Kandi has also been part of several other reality TV series throughout her television career.

With a successful career in all parts of the entertainment industry, the CEO of Kandi Koated Entertainment has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She is married to RHOA line producer Todd Tucker. She has one daughter named Riley with her ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer, and two kids — Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker — with Todd. She is also the stepmother of Kaela Tucker, whom Todd shares with his ex.

Kandi Burruss is now celebrating her Emmy and Tony Award nominations. Viewers can watch her on the upcoming episode of RHOA season 15, which will air on Sunday on Bravo.

