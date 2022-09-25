Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 4 : Fans slam Destiny for not believing Melody's confession about Martell's alleged connection with Melneka

Love & Marriage: Huntsville aired a brand new episode on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour episode documented the cast members as they navigated through personal relationships and professional commitments, creating adequate drama for their viewers. While some addressed rumors, others handled struggles within their relationships.

On this week's episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Kimmi, Latisha and Destiny discussed the couple's retreat. The topic soon changed when Kimmi revealed that Melody had talked to her about Martell's potential connection with Melneka. However, Destiny was not ready to believe Melody's accusation towards Martell.

Fans, however, slammed Destiny for protecting Martell and not believe in Melody. They also thought is as wrong for Destiny to slam Melody when it was Kimmi who brought up the rumor. One tweeted:

The cast members making an appearance this season include Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. With the impending issues between them, will they be able to work out their differences? Only time will tell.

Kimmi shares her conversation with Melody on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

During their discussion, Kimmi revealed that Melody had shared about Martell's possible connection with Melneka. Destiny, however, confessed that she didn't believe Melody's accusation as the former knew Melneka for a long time and the confession was nothing but a rumor.

According to Melody, Melneka had warned the former of Martell being unfaithful to her days prior to their marriage. Melody believes that Martell still has "something going on" with Melneka and that the latter was someone he "messes with here and there." However, Destiny wasn't ready to believe any of this.

In a confessional, Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny said:

"I have known Melneka and Martell for a long time, and I've never seen that being the dynamic of their relationship. I don't put a lot of faith in rumors that are brought to me by Mel [Melody]. The past was something that happened in the past..let it be in the past."

Later on in the Love & Marriage: Huntsville episode, Destiny shared details of the discussion to Martell, leaving him shocked. The star invited Martell to her business reopening event and discussed her newfound relationship.

She then revealed that Melody had spread rumors about Martell forming a connection with Melneka. The star warned Martell about "rumors that were being perpetuated," which infuriated him.

Fans slam Destiny for not believing Melody on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Fans took to social media to slam Destiny for not believing in Melody. Some slammed her for protecting Martell and having constant issues with Melody. Others felt that it was Kimmi who brought up the rumors to her and Latisha, so it was wrong of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star to blame Melody.

💫Shauna💫 @OpulentBravado 🙄🙄 I want Destiny to worry about her custody issues and not Mel. It’s giving very much fatal attraction #LAMH 🙄🙄 I want Destiny to worry about her custody issues and not Mel. It’s giving very much fatal attraction #LAMH https://t.co/YojVxyPKjN

🍵 @brittsliladvice I can barely stomach Destiny. 🤢 Why would Mel lie about that, Destiny?! Give me one good reason! #LAMH I can barely stomach Destiny. 🤢 Why would Mel lie about that, Destiny?! Give me one good reason! #LAMH

MzRoz @babeeluvee Destiny how is Mel putting out “rumors” about her experience?? Dusty Destiny’s constant hate towards Mel is NOT enough to keep her on this show 🙄 #LAMH Destiny how is Mel putting out “rumors” about her experience?? Dusty Destiny’s constant hate towards Mel is NOT enough to keep her on this show 🙄#LAMH https://t.co/hrpxQTqb0Y

Tee @teebabie215 Look at Destiny ready to go back to Martell. It’s so funny how much Destiny and Tisha don’t like Mel. Like she just sat down with Kimmie and started talking about this chick. Smh they so pressed. #LAMH Look at Destiny ready to go back to Martell. It’s so funny how much Destiny and Tisha don’t like Mel. Like she just sat down with Kimmie and started talking about this chick. Smh they so pressed. #LAMH

Gezzyinthecity @gezzyinthecity Destiny do not know that lady like that. You can tell she just saying that bc she don’t like Mel. BFFR #LAMH Destiny do not know that lady like that. You can tell she just saying that bc she don’t like Mel. BFFR #LAMH https://t.co/dA9NPBgEOW

Ash D. @atdavenport89 she just wanna run it back to get back at Mel …I just really don’t like Destiny she doesn’t need to be full time nor have screen time if she’s not gonna give anything! Also she don’t know Mel(1) like that 🥴🤣she just wanna run it back to get back at Mel #LAMH …I just really don’t like Destiny she doesn’t need to be full time nor have screen time if she’s not gonna give anything! Also she don’t know Mel(1) like that 🥴🤣😂 she just wanna run it back to get back at Mel #LAMH

E. McNeal @mrsemcneal But Destiny Melody didn't bring a rumor to you, it was Kimmi. Destiny is pressed about Melody's name being spoken, and she is protective of Martell. #LAMH But Destiny Melody didn't bring a rumor to you, it was Kimmi. Destiny is pressed about Melody's name being spoken, and she is protective of Martell. #LAMH https://t.co/5cDMSQy9Aw

This season of the show has been interesting with each passing episode. The couples have addressed their issues in the retreat and are now back to reality where they deal with real-life problems which are addressed with the learnings from the retreat. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how it all works for them,

Tune in to an all-new episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Saturday, October 2, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on OWN.

