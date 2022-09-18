Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Fans left with mixed opinions after cast confront Tiffany and Louis Whitlow on their attitude towards Dr Francis

Love & Marriage: Huntsville aired a brand new premiere episode on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour episode documented the relationships between African-American couples as they navigated their personal and professional commitments and worked on differences between each other. Viewers were fed a lot of drama on tonight's episode.

On this week's Love & Marriage: Huntsville episode, the cast members Kimmi and Maurice Scott, and Marsau and LaTisha Scott confronted Tiffany and Louis Whitlow on their behavior at the couple's retreat and on Dr Francis' advice. The cast explained that the Whitlows gave off negative energy and didn't pay heed to the professional advice on their marriage.

While the Whitlows confessed that Dr Francis didn't know them enough to pass judgments on their marriage. The couple also felt that they were being attacked by the professional as well as cast members who weren't completely aware of their issues.

Fans, however, had mixed opinions on the issue. Some felt it was unfair for other couples to confront the Whitlows and not focus on their respective marriages. Others felt that the Whitlows should have accepted the advice from Dr. Francis.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast members confront Tiffany and Louis Whitlow

Tiffany and Louis Whitlow were given adequate advice by Dr. Francis on their relationship during the first day of the couple's retreat. The cast members felt that the Whitlows weren't receptive to the professional's advice.

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville couple have had issues with deciding on having kids and continuous disagreements, but when Dr. Francis pointed out that the couple weren't being frank about their marriage, Tiffany and Louis were disappointed with him.

Tiffany and Louis blamed Dr. Francis for calling their marriage "an act." In a confessional, Louis said:

"Dr Francis has known us for all for 24 hours and he's already putting assumptions on our marriage. Who does he really think he is?"

Tiffany echoed the sentiment and questioned Dr. Francis' experience and qualifications in judging the Whitlows. She said:

"I don't know where he went to school, what his credentials are. But right now, I do not respect his opinion and I do not believe that his assumptions on who the Whitlows are is cool."

Fellow Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast members Kimmi and Maurice, and Marsau and LaTisha confronted the couple about their attitude towards Dr. Francis. Kimmi felt that the Whitlows weren't ready to listen to the professional. Louis took the opportunity to apologize for his behavior when he questioned Maurice about his relationship with Kimmi at the Season 3 reunion.

This sparked a conversation between the couples. Kimmi explained that the Whitlows were ready to advise other couples about their relationship, but when the arrow was pointed at them, they deflected the conversation. The cast also claimed that Tiffany and Louis were more frank when they had conversations about their issues with them, rather than with Dr. Francis, whose advice could help the duo.

However, the Whitlows felt that they were being "attacked" by the other cast members and Dr. Francis. In a confessional, Tiffany said:

"I never, in a million years, thought, we would be at a couple's retreat, to feel attacked in any way, shape or form. I thought I was going to learn something."

The cast members maintained that the Whitlows should have heard Dr. Francis out, rather than avoiding the conversation and putting the blame on the professional.

Fans left with mixed emotions during the confrontation on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Fans had mixed opinions about the cast members confronting Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. While some felt that they shouldn't interfere with the couple when they had their own issues to deal with, others felt that the Whitlows should have listened to the professional.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is packing a lot of drama this season. The installment has just begun and it has begun with arguments, confrontations, marital issues and so much more. While Martell and Melody addressed their issues, Kimmi and Maurice sought more advice from Dr. Francis on their marriage.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville next week on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on OWN.

