"She's an enabler": Fans slam Martell Holt's mother Marlene for complaining about Melody on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Love & Marriage: Huntsville aired a brand new premiere episode on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8 pm ET on OWN. The episode continued to document and explore the lives of African-American couples as they navigated personal relationships and professional commitments, leading to some well-needed drama to kick-start the season.

On tonight's episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Martell's mother, Marlene, raised issues about the former's ex-wife Melody disrespecting her. While Martell seemed to agree with his mother, fans were disappointed with Marlene. One tweeted:

Anide @BKLYNSTAR Martell mother is part of the reason he is the way he is. ....shes an enabler #LAMH Martell mother is part of the reason he is the way he is. ....shes an enabler #LAMH https://t.co/vpIx101lrz

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell brings the kids to his ex-wife's show

On this week's episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Martell brought his and Melody's kids to the latter's show as a sign of support. Melody thanked her ex-husband for bringing their children, but Martell confessed that he was nervous around her since she tended to "push the buttons" that could evoke a variety of emotions from him.

Martell felt that bringing the kids to witness their mother fulfill her dreams was "a step in the right direction." Meanwhile, Melody's mother Vanessa admitted that she was surprised to see Martell bring the kids to the show. In a confessional, Melody revealed how the divorce proceedings between the former couple had affected her mother. She said:

"The divorce between Martell and I has certainly affected my mom. She truly loved Martell as if he were her own child. So..you know..when you make certain decisions, they don't just affect you, it affects everyone around you."

Despite having their differences, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville duo were cordial with each other, with Melody thanking Martell for the gesture. Later on in the episode, Martell updated his mother Marlene with the news.

While Marlene confessed to being happy about the kids having their share of time with their mother, she also added that she was disappointed with Melody because of the latter's disrespectful remarks towards her in the past.

Although she appreciated the former couple for making progress and being respectful of one another, she admitted that she didn't feel appreciated or respected by Melody. Martell confessed that it was time for Melody to clear up all the misunderstandings she had with his mother.

For those who are unaware, Martell and Melody were married for a long time but Melody filed for divorce paperwork, amid rumors about her husband's affair, his cheating, his mistress and other such similar things.

However, in an interview with Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Martell accused Melody of cheating on him and revealed that she terminated two pregnancies during their marriage. Later, Melody confirmed what Martell said about the pregnancies. In another interview with Heavenly, she said:

"I’ve had one abortion that we both decided upon. That’s the first time in my life that I feel like I was in a position to where I needed to make that decision. I have four beautiful children and I’ve never in my life been in a position where I was even confused on, ‘Should I keep this child, or should I not?’”

Following the episode, some fans were disappointed with Martell's mother, whereas others had their opinions about the Love & Marriage: Huntsville stars' relationship.

Fans react to Martell and his mother in the latest episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Those who watched the episode took to Twitter to slam Martell and his mother for their behavior. While some accused Martell's mother of being a part of the problem, many also claimed that Martell didn't want to take up the responsibilityof actually being a parent but only wanted the "accolades" for it.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Olsen Benner @alleybenz Welp Martell saying what we all knew. He only want the accolades of being a parent and not actually being a parent. #LAMH Welp Martell saying what we all knew. He only want the accolades of being a parent and not actually being a parent. #LAMH https://t.co/WfCNTzEdyA

Tee @teebabie215 Martell mom is THEE reason why he will never grown up and take accountability and mean it and live it. Because she doesn’t hold him accountable at all and makes excuses for everything he does. SMH #LAMH Martell mom is THEE reason why he will never grown up and take accountability and mean it and live it. Because she doesn’t hold him accountable at all and makes excuses for everything he does. SMH #LAMH

FRAN @Frannie_J Martell’s mom is part of his problem. He always trying to make Mel seem like the villain when it’s all him tbh #LAMH Martell’s mom is part of his problem. He always trying to make Mel seem like the villain when it’s all him tbh #LAMH

Nia @mstijai Marlene must've felt the wrath of Martell cause she acts like she's scared of him. Scared to correct him. Scared to tell him when he's wrong and f'in up. It's weird. #LAMH Marlene must've felt the wrath of Martell cause she acts like she's scared of him. Scared to correct him. Scared to tell him when he's wrong and f'in up. It's weird. #LAMH

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller Every time Martell’s mama speaks it’s her taking up for the son she fucked up raising and a woman who stayed in a toxic relationship just because #LAMH Every time Martell’s mama speaks it’s her taking up for the son she fucked up raising and a woman who stayed in a toxic relationship just because #LAMH

Petite_me @pdgraham105 #LAMH It would be so nice to see an episode where Martell or his mom doesn’t blame Mel for everything. #Accountability It would be so nice to see an episode where Martell or his mom doesn’t blame Mel for everything. #Accountability #LAMH

Aries’s Groove @Muny_Motivated So Martell and his mom living in a alternate reality 🤔 #LAMH So Martell and his mom living in a alternate reality 🤔#LAMH

dramabananna @dramabananna Of course Martell is gonna repeat over and over again that “even though it was his week, he took the kids to see their momma, because he’s such an amazing and caring father and husband. #LAMH Of course Martell is gonna repeat over and over again that “even though it was his week, he took the kids to see their momma, because he’s such an amazing and caring father and husband. #LAMH https://t.co/atH7GbPZyF

Tashie W @Tashie2012 Martell mama living in a fantasy land. Your son is incapable of being a sane person & co parent. In her eyes martell can’t do any wrong. #LAMH Martell mama living in a fantasy land. Your son is incapable of being a sane person & co parent. In her eyes martell can’t do any wrong. #LAMH

Jessie @_jesstheebest_ I don’t get why Martell always wants a treat for being a parent. Like you’re doing what your supposed to do as a parent and you want a cookie for that?! 🤦🏾‍♀️ #LAMH I don’t get why Martell always wants a treat for being a parent. Like you’re doing what your supposed to do as a parent and you want a cookie for that?! 🤦🏾‍♀️ #LAMH

What to expect from this season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville?

The season has promised a lot of drama for viewers as it addresses past issues and strained relationships. The upcoming episodes of the installment will continue to follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama. Friendships will be questioned, and fights will ensue as the cast members engage in issues.

The official synopsis of the new season reads:

"The new season rehashes the fallout from Melody and Martell’s relationship as the two reconnect, and Melody admits to Stormi that she is cautiously moving forward with him, while Martell explores unexpected business ventures. Also, Kimmi confronts Maurice with infidelity rumors, Tiffany searches for her birth father, and Wanda’s past resurfaces."

The first season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville aired in 2019 and the fourth season is currently airing on OWN.

The cast members making an appearance this season include Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. Viewers will have to keep watching to see what's in store for them this time.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal