What time will Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 4 new episode return? Plot, release date, and more

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is set to return after more than two months. The show will air its upcoming episode on OWN and will continue to showcase the lavish lives of African-American couples residing in Huntsville. While viewers are excited about the continuation, they’re even more excited about the drama that follows the couples.

The show first aired in 2019 and its fourth season is currently on OWN. Season 4 aired episode 15 in June and has been on a break ever since.

The show is set to return on Saturday, September 10, at 8 pm ET on OWN.

OWN's press release about the upcoming episodes said:

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville centers around the lives of three high-powered New episodes of OWN’s smash hit unscripted series Love & Marriage: Huntsville return to Saturdays at 8:00pm ET/PT starting September 10 with Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. The new episodes continue to follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama."

It continued:

"The new season rehashes the fallout from Melody and Martell’s relationship as the two reconnect, and Melody admits to Stormi that she is cautiously moving forward with him, while Martell explores unexpected business ventures. Also, Kimmi confronts Maurice with infidelity rumors, Tiffany searches for her birth father, and Wanda’s past resurfaces."

All about Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 4’s return

The Comeback Group is coming back with “major shade.” By the looks of it, not everything is well in Huntsville. The mid-season trailer showed viewers what to expect when the show returns. The clip also teased the appearance of RHOA star Sheree Whitfield, who is currently dating Martell Holt.

Melody, Martell, Tiffany, Louis, Kimmi, and Maurice gather around at the beginning of the trailer with possibly a therapist who is trying to help the group work through their issues.

While some cast members are open to the idea of a professional helping them, others are not completely on board. After the session, Louis wasn’t too happy about the session, and Martell and Maurice seemed to enjoy his discomfort. The two laughed as Martell asked him how it felt to be professionally diagnosed.

In the upcoming episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, it’s Team Scott vs. Team Holt, and things are about to get messy. During a conversation with Martell, Melody told him that Wanda was talking about their children again and questioning their paternity. She later confronted Wanda and all hell broke loose.

Melody said:

"I’m stepping to you because you have a lot of sh*t to say on mo****f***** social media and I’m your face today."

Wanda responded by saying:

"Find your m*****f****** baby daddy."

The Scott brothers and Martell stepped in to stop the argument from turning into a physical altercation but ended up making matters worse and getting into a fight themselves.

Stay tuned to find out what happens as the reality TV show returns on Saturday, September 10.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes