How old is Martell Holt? RHOA star Shereé Whitfield's relationship with reality star explored

Television personality Shereé Whitfield, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt. While speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, July 26, Whitfield said that they had been introduced by a mutual friend. She also revealed that she has introduced Holt to several friends and family members since then.

Whitfield mentioned that Holt and her have been hanging out together and enjoying themselves. The pair have reportedly been dating for more than two months. TMZ also acquired a video where Whitfield and Holt were seen clicking selfies.

Holt is helping Whitfield to establish her clothing line, She by Shereé, which will be revealed in the finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Everything known about Shereé Whitfield’s rumored boyfriend

Born on January 4, 1982, Martell Holt is 40 years old. He was initially a custom home builder, but gained recognition as a television personality following his appearance on the OWN reality series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville. He eventually became famous as an actor, author, and influencer.

Holt was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and finished his graduation from Alabama A&M University in Education. He then pursued his career in real estate. His net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, much of which has been accumulated from his reality show appearance and through Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC.

Martell was married to a producer of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Melody Shari. Although they seemed happy in the beginning, they separated following a multi-year affair.

Despite being a well-known personality, Holt does not have a Wikipedia page. As a result, detailed information related to his family life and career remains unavailable.

Shereé Whitfield's relationship history

Shereé Whitfield was previously linked to Bob Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Shereé Whitfield married NFL player Bob Whitfield in 2002 and they were together until 2007. They welcomed two children – son Kairo in 1996 and daughter Kaleigh in 1999.

She then dated Tyrone Gilliams, a relationship that came under the spotlight following their breakup during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Tyrone left Shereé stranded in Philadelphia on an episode of the show. Speaking about the experience, Whitfield said:

“Tyrone left me in a city that I’m unfamiliar with – not a text, not a call. I don’t want to talk to him right now. … It’s f**king humiliating.”

Still having a soft spot for Gilliams in her heart, Whitfield told her daughter that she was unsure as to her ability to “give up on” this relationship. In a confessional on the show, she had said:

“I think when you love someone, you don’t stop loving them overnight even when sometimes they hurt you..."

However, a month later, Whitfield told her friend Fatum Alford that she felt stupid for being with Gilliams for such a long time. While speaking to Andy Cohen recently, she stated that she was no longer in touch with Gilliams.

Shereé became popular after her appearance on RHOA in 2008. She released her own Spring/Summer Athleisure fashion line in 2018.

