What time will Family or Fiancé Season 3 air on OWN? Format, premiere date and more explored

Family or Fiancé is back with its third installment, which will premiere on August 6 at 9 pm ET only on OWN.

Love expert Tracy McMillan is back to mediating conversations between 8 couples and their disapproving families. The show brings the families and the couple under the same roof to spend three days together, with the hopes of getting the families on board with the to-be bride and groom.

As families sit down for the first time ever with the pressure of a wedding looming over their heads, the air is bound to thicken. Secrets get revealed, and disapproving parents refuse to bend. Will these couples pick their families over their fiance or will they be able to convince their families to give them their blessings?

Family or Fiancé season 3 will bring viewers love, heartbreak, betrayal, tears, and everything else that can be expected when estranged families get together.

All about Family or Fiancé season 3

Family or Fiancé season 3 will place engaged couples and their disapproving families under one roof for three days to take part in a series of activities and sessions hosted and mediated by love expert and relationship coach Tracy McMillan. These activities are meant to help them communicate better and strengthen bonds.

On Oprah’s website, the official synopsis of the show reads:

At the heart of the series is relationship expert Tracy McMillan, who serves as the voice of reason as the couples confront their family's concerns. She works with the newlyweds-to-be on ways to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences and reveal their true selves to their families--for better or worse. At the end of the final day, families are given the chance to speak now or forever hold their peace leaving each couple to decide once and for all if they're truly ready to say, "I do."

By the end of this experimental retreat, there may or may not be a wedding at all, and in the event that the families still don’t budge, it is up to the couple to decide whether they see a future with their families or their partners.

Family or Fiancé season 3 will bring viewers 10 hour-long episodes that will follow 8 couples and their families as they attempt to meet each other halfway before it's time to walk down the aisle; if there’s an aisle left to walk down by the end of the three-day long social experiment.

Family or Fiancé season 3 will premiere only on Saturday, August 6 at 9 pm ET and only on OWN. The episodes will also be available to stream on the OWN website.

Meet the Love Expert Tracy McMillan

Mediating conversations between families and couples on Family or Fiancé season 3 is famous love expert and relationship coach Tracy McMillan. Tracy has been a part of Family or Fiancé since its inception and has helped a lot of families mend their relationships.

Tracy McMilan is an American television writer and author living in Los Angeles. She has written three books and has been a part of multiple television shows including NBC’s Ready For Love, The Today Show, and more. She was also a TedX speaker for the segment The Person You Really Need to Marry, which currently has over 9.7 million views.

Tracy also appeared on the podcast The School of Greatness to speak about why she does her relationship coaching for free, and different aspects of a relationship, romantic or otherwise. In the same podcast, Tracy further spoke about how getting triggered by your partner is not necessarily a bad thing and that the key to any successful relationship is forgiveness.

Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, and Jonathan Singer are the executive producers of Family or Fiancé. Jason Williams, Valana Hunn, and Alicia Bean serve as co-executive producers. Family or Fiancé is produced by Bumin/Murray in collaboration with the Oprah Winfrey Network.

