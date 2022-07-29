What time will Belle Collective Season 2 air on OWN? Release date, spoilers, and more explored

After a successful Season 1, Belle Collective is returning with its second installment on Friday, July 29, at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT. The new season will introduce two new belles, while four cast members from the previous season will be returning. Six powerful businesswomen from Jackson, Mississippi, are set to come together and showcase to the world the female entrepreneur power of the region.

Apart from focusing on the belles’ business life, the show promises to be filled with drama. As the cast deals with problems in their personal lives, they will continue to work on their businesses and thrive.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings-glass and otherwise-while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses."

What to expect from the first episode of Belle Collective Season 2?

Episode 1 of Belle Collective Season 2, titled New Belle and New Babies, will feature belles Latrice, Lateshia, Tambra, and Marie welcoming new belle SoGucci, who is a certified personal trainer and the owner of Stairway 2 SoGucci Fitness. There will be drama early on as one of them struggles with a family tragedy and another becomes engaged in family problems.

In the trailer, beauty mogul and entrepreneur Latrice is seen in a conversation with her husband where he mentions adding babies to their family. She instantly replies:

“On a scale of one to ten, I’m at zero on wanting to have a baby."

All the belles, on the other hand, will work towards building their business together in a meeting hosted by Latrice. She organizes a high tea where liquor and gossip flow. Business strategist Lateshia tells the camera that she is quite satisfied with her career but her marriage has fallen apart. She says:

“Am I still married? Yes. Are we still together? No."

She breaks down immediately after.

Quick overview of the cast

The belles appearing in the upcoming season are:

1) Lateshia Pearson

She is the CEO of Lateshia Pearson Enterprise, Inc. and a business strategist who has been an inspiration for many. She is also an advocate for women empowerment.

2) Latrice Rogers

Beauty mogul, entrepreneur and TV personality, Latrice is the CEO of Goddess Lengths Virgin Hair and E’Sensual Beauty.

3) Marie Hamilton-Abston

Maries is the CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire. She is also the first African American in Mississippi to own several Opioid Treatment Clinics.

4) Tambra Cherie

Tambra is a radio/TV personality, entertainment news correspondent, author, entrepreneur, spokesperson, and host.

5) Aikisha Holly-Colon

President and Executive Director of the Willie and Aikisha Colon Foundation, Aikisha is also the vice-president of her family’s nonprofit organization, The Holly Foundation.

6) Sophia O. Williams

Known as So Gucci, Sophia is a reputable real estate agent in Jackson, Mississippi.

Belle Collective is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment, with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Cherelle Hinds, and Michelle Brando serving as executive producers.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Belle Collective Season 2 on July 29 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on OWN.

