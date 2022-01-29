Where to watch ‘Ready To Love’ Season 5? Release date, cast, and more

Oprah Winfrey Network, OWN, is back with the fifth season of its dating series Ready To Love to help men and women in their 30s and 40s find love once again. Season 5 of the show will debut on January 28, 2022 on OWN.

This season's new cast members will find love in the Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. areas.

Ready To Love: Release date, cast and more

A one-hour unscripted dating series, Ready to Love, was ranked as "Friday night’s #1 original cable series in 2021 among African-American women". With season 5, the show aims to continue its same successful run as its 14 new single cast members are ready to find true love again.

The cast members of the show are:

Women –

Ace - 37-year-old - Philanthropist

DaKiya - 39-year-old - Systems Engineer & Director Of Dance Dimensions

Joi - 41-year-old - Musician

Precious - 34-year-old - Owner of Phoenix Swin (coming soon)

Kina - 39-year-old - Employed

Sabrina- 36-year-old - Fitness enthusiasts

Tiffani - 37-year-old - Entrepreneur

Men –

Clifton - 44-year-old - Entrepreneur

Demetrius - 42-year–old

Fernando - 34-year-old - Blogger

Laverne - 44-year-old - USAF Veteran

Paul - 48-year-old - Rap Trap and Hip-Hop Producer.

Tory - 39-year-old - Realtor, Investor

Wiley - 32-year-old - Entrepreneur

Host, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, will help these seven successful and dynamic men and women find love in the DMV area of Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. According to the official statement:

“Host, Tommy Miles is back following a dynamic Season 4 to help a new group of single men and women find love in the DMV area. The new cast of men and women are looking for love from Maryland, Virginia and the D.C. area. With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, the journey to find love has turned into a numbers game.

"Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn’t ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add NEW SINGLES to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain ..."

Miles even has some surprising plans for the contestants, including blind dates and adding new singles to the game, testing their faithfulness and sincerity towards their partner throughout their courtship period. By the end, only the "strongest" couple will be declared the show's winner.

Also Read Article Continues below

The show, Ready to Love, is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment and will spread love on the OWN Network at 8:00 PM ET from January 28, 2022. Ready to Love Season 5 is also available for streaming on fuboTV, Philo, and other services.

Edited by R. Elahi