When will ‘Gomorrah’ Season 5 premiere? Release date, trailer, and more

The fifth season of Gomorrah is all set to premiere on HBO Max this week. The Italian crime drama is one of the most highly anticipated TV series that is reportedly coming to an end with Season 5.

Created by Roberto Saviano, the show is the second adaptation of the creator’s 2006 novel. The first season was launched in 2014 and is about a Napoleon criminal organization called Camorra. It also has a spin-off movie titled The Immortal. The upcoming season will star Marco D' Amore, Aruturo Muselli, Salvatore Esposito, Ivana Lotito and Andrea Di Maria.

‘Gomorrah’ Season 5 premieres January 27

Gomorrah Season 5 already had its original run in Italy on Sky Atlantic from November 19, 2021 to December 17, 2021. It consists of 10 episodes with 50-55 minutes of runtime.

The Italian drama series is all set to premiere worldwide on HBO Max on Thursday, January 27. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services like FuboTV, Sling, Philo and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new season

The recently released trailer for Gomorrah Season 5 revealed that the lead character, Ciro, is alive. As he prepares to hunt down his enemies, the video follows massive explosions, violence and gunshots.

The official synopsis of Season 5 reads:

“The HBO Max Original Gomorrah tells the story of the clash between the Levantes and Patrizia left Naples in a pile of bricks, forcing Genny (Salvatore Esposito) to return to action.”

It further mentions:

“But with the police hot on Genny’s heels, he is forced into a bunker alone without Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and Little Pietro. Now, his only ally is ’O Maestrale (Mimmo Borrelli), the mysterious crime boss of Ponticelli, an eastern district of Naples. War is imminent, and his enemies are fierce.”

The new season has been helmed by Italian film director Claudio Cupellini as well as the show's actor Amore.

The first two seasons of the series premiered on SundanceTV. After it became a huge success across the globe, the crime TV show moved to HBO Max from Season 3.

Speculation is rife that its international popularity might encourage the producers for a sixth season or a spin-off. Only time will tell whether Season 5 will be the end of the successful franchise.

