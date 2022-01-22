Amelia King arrested: Virginia mother threatens school board with 'loaded guns' comment in viral video

Amelia King, a 42-year-old woman from Virginia, was arrested for threatening board members at Page County School while speaking up against the mask mandate. The controversial moment was recorded on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

On Thursday, January 20, the Page County Public School board organized a meeting to hear “opposing viewpoints” on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order of making mask-wearing optional for students.

David Begnaud @DavidBegnaud Public school officials in Page County, Virginia say they’ve increased security at school today, & will on Monday, after Amelia King told the school board, last night, “no mask mandate” then threatened: “I will bring every single gun loaded & ready to…I’ll see y’all on Monday.” Public school officials in Page County, Virginia say they’ve increased security at school today, & will on Monday, after Amelia King told the school board, last night, “no mask mandate” then threatened: “I will bring every single gun loaded & ready to…I’ll see y’all on Monday.” https://t.co/CFVIyU8hB5

Following a doctor’s speech on the importance of mask mandates, several parents advocated for the mandatory use of face coverings. However, King took to the podium to speak against the mandate while also making a threatening remark in the process:

“No mask mandates. My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on, all right? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

As one of the board members stated that her three-minute time limit to speak was over, Amelia King replied with “I’ll see y’all on Monday” before exiting the podium.

Amelia King apologizes for threatening school authorities

As Amelia King threatened the Page County School Board while denouncing the mask mandate, she was immediately charged for violating the “Code of Virginia 18.2-60 Oral Threat While on School Property” for mentioning a firearm in her remark.

In response to the threats, Page County Superintendent Antonia Fox and School Board Chair Megan Gordon said violence and threats are “never acceptable or appropriate.” They also mentioned that such comments are never tolerated from any “students, faculty, and staff” as well as “parents or guests of the school division.”

Authorities said such threats go against everything the school wishes to model for students and the nature of how a community should interact.

Meanwhile, the Luray Police Department released King on a $5,000 unsecured bond and stated that she had apologized to the law enforcement authorities and co-operated with the investigation into the case.

Amelia King, who works as a dental hygienist at Ruffner Family Dentistry, issued an official apology for her comments. She clarified that her comments related to guns were figurative and agreed to using words inappropriate for the situation:

“I, in no way, meant to imply ‘all guns loaded’ as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks. My sincere apologies for my poor choice in words.”

The woman also confirmed that she was “not a threat” and “not a dangerous person.” Despite her apology, the situation is currently still under investigation.

Authorities have also decided to increase police presence around schools in the Luray area with assistance from the Page County Sheriff’s Office and the Luray Police Department.

