What time will Ready To Love Season 6 premiere on OWN? Air date, 20 cast members, and more details explored

Oprah Winfrey Network or OWN’s hit dating series Ready To Love is returning with its sixth installment on Friday, July 29, at 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT. Featuring 20 middle-aged, attractive singles, the show will primarily focus on the dating lives of the contestants to find out if they are ready to fall in love with the person they have chosen.

Season 6 of Ready To Love was filmed in the “Magic City” Miami, and it will be hosted by comedian Tommy Miles.

This dating show catapulted itself to fame by choosing to focus on filming the dating life in the black diaspora, which makes it different from other contemporary shows. In fact, in 2021 and 2022, it remained Friday night’s #1 original cable series, especially among African American women.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

Executive producers of the show include Will Packer, Kelly Smith of Will Packer Media, Jeff Spangler, and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment.

Meet the singles from Season 6 of Ready To Love

The new season of the show will feature 20 singles in their 30s and 40s who are trying to find love. Belonging to different backgrounds, these singles have had varying dating experiences but have not been able to find someone with whom they can connect and fall in love. Hence, they are putting their faith in the show and hoping to meet somebody with whom they can consider a future.

The ten single women participating in Ready To Love Season 6 are:

April, 46 – Singer

Brandi, 35 – Flight Attendant

Dominika, 42 – Program Analyst

Jamala, 33 – Sr. Health Consultant

Kadian, 34 – Entrepreneur

Kayla, 30 – Media Executive

‘Lunie,’ 35 – Realtor

Shakyra, 36 – Media Host

Shareese, 43 – Esthetician/ Beauty Entrepreneur

Tranika, 35 – Growth & Innovation Director

They will be accompanied by the following then single men:

Swasey, 33 – Firefighter/Paramedic

Calvin, 45 – Contract Manager

Devin, 32 – Director of Sales

LJ, 33 – Government Risk Compliance Specialist

Juwan, 42 – Event Planner

Mike, 42 – Entrepreneur/Appliance Repair Co. Owner

Randall, 36 – Account Executive/Personal Trainer

Sampson, 48 – FEMA/DHS Emergency Manager

Sean, 38 – Real Estate Developer/Tech Founder

‘Zo,’ 45 – Real Estate Investor

What more to expect from Ready To Love Season 6?

In the recent trailer for the show, host Tommy Miles advises the singles to seek “love over lust.” Temptation can often get the better of these singles who will have to deal with their fair share of drama. The road to finding love may not be a cakewalk for all these newcomers. However, by the end of the show, only the couple that stands tall despite all the obstacles will have a genuine response to if they are ready to love.

The premiere episode, titled Miami Mixer, will feature the singles meeting by the poolside to get to know each other. One of the contestants is likely to leave the show due to an emergency, while one will get eliminated.

Viewers can watch Ready to Love Season 6 on Friday, July 29, on OWN.

