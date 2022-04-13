What time will The Courtship episode 6 air? Plot, release date, 8 suitors, and more about dating reality series

USA Network's reality dating show The Courtship, which premiered on March 6, 2022, has been extremely popular among viewers. This is primarily because the concept is entirely different from the classic dating shows on reality television.

The show has the lead, Nicole Remy, looking for love in a Regency-era England-based environment inspired by the Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice. The previous week's episode of The Courtship saw the suitors engage in a game of archery and a few of them spending some alone time with Nicole at dinner.

However, Mr Bochicchio interrupted the dinner to sort out his feelings with the lead. The show also saw an odd appearance from Nicole's older brother Dom, who ruffled some feathers in the castle with the suitors.

In episode 6, Nicole continues on her journey to find love among the suitors with the help of her trusted court. It is not yet clear if her parents, Claude and Claire, will return, but her brother Dom, sister Danie and best friend Tessa will be there to guide her in her experience.

Details on The Courtship Season 1, Episode 6

Episode 5 of The Courtship, titled Table Manners, aired on April 6, 2022. Every episode seems to uncover some form of surprise, so when Dom arrived in the carriage, the suitors and the lead, Nicole, looked concerned if it was another potential man looking to find love. But everyone heaved a sigh of relief once he was introduced.

Much of the drama was left to unpack by the end of last week's episode, with Mr. Judge and Nicole's romantic moment at the end or Mr. Bochicchio's disruption at dinner following multiple arguments with the lead's brother.

With all of her interactions with the suitors, she bid farewell to Dr. Hatem as he did not have any particular space carved out for a partner yet.

This week's episode will have its fair share of romance and drama packed into the one-hour time frame. The official synopsis reads:

"With only eight suitors left in the competition, one suitor sneaks into the castle, causing rumors to start swirling during a wild Bacchanal party. One deserving suitor is selected for a private solo date in the garden, and deep trauma surfaces during their time together. When one suitor is confronted for his actions, Nicole is left with many questions."

The preview for The Courtship episode 6 begins with the lead saying, "Let's get lit," as she joins the suitors for a wild evening of drinking and celebration. The sound of cheers surrounds the castle as Mr. Hunter says:

"Ms. Remy is looking very hot in her outfit today."

The show, which takes place at Castle Howard in York, England, follows the lead's journey in finding her love through old dating techniques. The going gets tough, as only eight suitors remain. Who will Nicole choose as her potential partner?

Tune in to The Courtship every Wednesday at 11.00 PM ET on USA Network.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar