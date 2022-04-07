When will The Courtship Season 1 Episode 5 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

Reality dating show, The Courtship, is being loved by all. After four episodes of the Regency-style dating experiment, viewers are excited for Episode 5, which will air on Wednesday with a new twist.

Inspired by Pride and Prejudice, the show premiered on March 6, 2022, on NBC. The show is helping heroine Nicole Remy find the man of her dreams through old dating techniques.

The Courtship Season 1 Episode 5 release date, plot, and more explored

Episode 5 of The Courtship, titled Table Manners, will air on April 6, 2022, on USA Network and the day after on the streaming platform Peacock.

In the new episode, “a mysterious arrival turns the castle on its head. The competition heats up at a Regency-era archery event. Then a private dinner is rudely interrupted by one suitor who sends Ms. Rémy into a tailspin.”

The show, which takes place at Castle Howard in York, England, follows lead Nicole Rémy looking for a traditional, Regency-era courtship and love story with one of her 16 suitors, who not only try to win her love but also try to impress her parents, sister, and her best friend with 1800s inspired formal dances, carriage rides, archery, boat rides, and picnics.

All the members of the show are dressed to the nines in era-appropriate outfits on the show, making the show's concept more believable.

Ahead of the eliminations, Rémy writes the name of the men who attracted her the most and will be staying in the castle to spend more time with her. The remaining men, whose name has not been mentioned in the list, participate in the farewell dance for one last chance to impress the heroine, following which she makes the final call about who will go home and will continue on the show.

The dukes who have been shown their way so far are:

Dr. Jarrett Schanzer

Mr. Lewis Echavarria

Mr. Caleb Ward

Mr. Derek Kesseler

Mr. Chan Luxe Mr. Peter Saffa

Mr. Alex "Achilles" King

Mr. Giuseppe Castronovo

Mr. Nate Shanklin

The Courtship is high on emotional drama, and the next episode also promises to take viewers on a roller-coaster ride. Who will be the next member to exit the show will be revealed on the upcoming episode of The Courtship airing on April 6 at 11/10c on USA Network.

Edited by Shaheen Banu