What time will Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event air? Release date, plot, and more details about special show

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event will feature Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis in conversation once again, much to the delight of their collective fanbase.

There is no doubt that Oprah is the queen of reality talk shows. She has been providing her audience with amazing, nuanced interviews with public and celebrity figures for decades now.

Her talk show has brought on ordinary people with extraordinary stories, as well as celebrities like Michael Jackson and more recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Given her success with talk shows and interviews, Oprah’s exclusive sit down with the celebrated actress Viola Davis releasing on April 22 is certainly going to be worth the watch.

What will Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event bring to viewers?

Netflix brings to viewers Oprah's latest exclusive interview Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, and it is surely going to be intriguing to see the How to Get Away with Murder actress share the screen with one of the greatest talk show hosts of all time as they talk on a wide range of topics.

Davis is all set to release her debut memoir Finding Me on April 26 and fans can expect the actress to share details of her new book with the audience on the Netflix special.

In the official clip released by Netflix, we get a glimpse of Davis sharing her memories of a childhood that was spent in marked poverty and abuse, from where she fought and rose to fame. She will be speaking about her journey through life and learning the values of acceptance and forgiveness that helped her achieve the success she has attained today.

From the trailer, it looks like Oprah and Davis are all set to engage on a personal level to talk about their shared struggles and their rise to fame. Watch the official clip here.

The interview has been filmed on Oprah’s idyllic porch in Maui, which sure makes the Netflix special picturesque and beautiful.

How to watch the upcoming Netflix special?

Netflix is all set to air Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event very soon on the streaming service. The exclusive interview with Oprah featuring Davis will premiere on Netflix on April 22 at 12.00 am PT or 3.00 am ET in the US.

The feature releases on a Friday, which gives viewers ample time to catch up on the show over the weekend. With Davis and Oprah talking about Davis' life, childhood, career, and also the trauma she faced and the abuse she went through before she could make her way to the pinnacle of success, it is sure to be an engaging watch.

Don't miss Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event coming soon on Netflix and bringing two famous personalities to the same screen.

Edited by Sabika