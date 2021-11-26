"Screw it, let’s go for it" - Tom Brady tells Oprah Winfrey how he plans his Thanksgiving meal with Gisele Bundchen and kids 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is still playing his best football at 44 years old, he is in shape, and his diet is strict. Brady’s diet consists of around 80 percent of his proteins derived from plants and not animals. The oddest example of his heavily plant-based diet was when it was disclosed that he consumes avocado ice cream. However, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB made a bit of a confession to Oprah Winfrey on his Sirius XM show.

What is Brady's Thanksgiving plans?

Brady became the guest as Oprah Winfrey on his SiriusXM show Let’s Go, asking how he enjoys himself on Thanksgiving Day with his wife, internationally known supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and their children. The three-time MVP told Winfrey:

“Just like everyone else. That’s the one meal where I’m just like ‘Screw it, let’s go for it.’ We all get to enjoy it.”

There was also another major takeaway from his conversation with Oprah. The QB possibly was speaking as though he is looking forward to hanging up cleats soon. The 14-time Pro Bowler has continually noted that he wants to play the game until he is 45 years old. Brady turned 44 years old in August this year and coming back to play under center beyond 2022 would shock no one but Father Time.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



I’m thankful to our friend, @SIRIUSXM apple.co/3l0jEvY Happy Thanksgiving! I hope everyone is surrounded by those they love most today.I’m thankful to our friend, @Oprah for joining us on a special Thanksgiving week edition of “Lets’s Go!” @JimGrayOfficial Happy Thanksgiving! I hope everyone is surrounded by those they love most today. I’m thankful to our friend, @Oprah for joining us on a special Thanksgiving week edition of “Lets’s Go!” @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM apple.co/3l0jEvY https://t.co/JU2rT53RBv

What is more, is whether he can keep the excellent level of play as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reigning and defending Super Bowl champions. Currently, the 2010 AP Offensive Player of the Year is still in the hunt for not only another ring but his fourth MVP award.

So far this season, the Buccaneers lead the NFC South with a 7-3 record. They have the second-best offense statistically in the NFL, averaging 406 yards of offense a game this season. As for Brady, he is second in the league in passing yards with 3,177 and first in passing TDs with 29. The QB has a 104.3 passer rating, good for fifth in the league and a QBR of 65.80, which is first in the NFL. If Tom Brady keeps this up, will he be retiring after flying cars and robots populate the world.

Edited by Henno van Deventer