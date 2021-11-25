"If I'm playing at 44, it means I'm broke" - Colts DT DeForest Buckner won't play as long as Tom Brady 

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is in his sixth year in the league and his second year with the Indianapolis Colts. It's important to note that another NFL player, Tom Brady, is in the 22nd year of his future Hall of Fame career.

Buckner and the Colts will face Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon. One question we have answered before on either team that has taken the field is how long Buckner plans to play in the NFL.

The first-round defensive tackle of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft told Stephen Holder of The Athletic:

"If I'm playing football at 44, it means I'm broke."

Brady was drafted in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Buckner was just six years old when the now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback entered the league. When Brady won his first Super Bowl ring in 2001 as a Patriot, Buckner was seven years old. The 14-time Pro Bowl won his third NFL MVP award in 2017 when Buckner was in his second season with the 49ers.

Brady, a 2007 AP Player of the Year, has faced the Colts 14 times and has an 11-3 record versus them. His first playoff game against the Colts was back on 18 January 2004 in Foxboro. Buckner was set to turn 10 years old in March of that year. All in all, there is a vast age gap between the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the 27-year-old Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

Brady’s Buccaneers won their last game, a Monday Night Football home contest against the New York Giants, 30-10 as Brady threw for 307 yards with two TDs and an INT. Buckner and the Colts defeated the Buffalo Bills on the road 41-15 behind running back Jonathan Taylor’s five TDs.

The last time Brady played against the Colts was in 2018 as a member of the New England Patriots. He went 34 of 44 for 341 passing yards with three TDs and two INTs in a 38-24 win. The Colts will be looking for a different result come Week 12 at home.

