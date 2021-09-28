5 NFL players who are off to an ugly start to the 2021-22 season

Some NFL players are off to a very ugly start to the season. Team expectations and underwhelming performances are some of the things that factor into how disappointing a season is for NFL players. Teams that are playoff hopefuls have a higher standard, as they should. All things considered, these five NFL players are off to the ugliest start this season.

5 NFL players off to a bad start

#5 - RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The New York Giants had high hopes of competing for the NFC East division title this season. Part of the reason was the return of one of the most dynamic NFL players, Saquon Barkley. So far, they are 0-3 to start the year and Barkley has not looked like himself. Minus one impressive rush of 41 yards, he is averaging a disappointing 2.4 yards per carry on the other 38 carries this season.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan



In order…



1. Saquon Barkley

2. Logan Ryan

3. James Bradberry

4. Dexter Lawrence

5. Evan Engram

6. Adoree Jackson

7. Leonard Williams After watching the film, the players #Giants need more from to save their season. And this is because I hold these guys to high standards.In order…1. Saquon Barkley2. Logan Ryan3. James Bradberry4. Dexter Lawrence5. Evan Engram6. Adoree Jackson7. Leonard Williams After watching the film, the players #Giants need more from to save their season. And this is because I hold these guys to high standards.



In order…



1. Saquon Barkley

2. Logan Ryan

3. James Bradberry

4. Dexter Lawrence

5. Evan Engram

6. Adoree Jackson

7. Leonard Williams

#4 - QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

When the 49ers selected Trey Lance as the third overall pick in the draft, it immediately pressured Jimmy Garoppolo to perform. Lance is much more athletically gifted and would add another element to an already complex offense. Garoppolo has been mediocre at best with a 56.2 QBR this season, along with three fumbles and an interception. He will have to do better to keep his job.

Joe Fann @Joe_Fann I bet there’s about 80% of Kyle Shanahan that is super sick of dealing with Jimmy Garoppolo and the other 20% clearly doesn’t trust that Trey Lance is ready. I bet there’s about 80% of Kyle Shanahan that is super sick of dealing with Jimmy Garoppolo and the other 20% clearly doesn’t trust that Trey Lance is ready.

#3 - RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to be one of the top running backs in the league. So far this year, he hasn't even been the best back on his own team. Through two games, Tony Pollard has more yards on fewer carries than Elliot. One of the highest paid NFL players at running back, Elliot is expected to contribute much more than he has this season.

#2 - QB Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts made a huge trade this offseason to acquire Carson Wentz from the Eagles. They believed that by adding him, they improved from a playoff team to a Super Bowl cointender. That has not been the case so far, as the Colts are winless through three games. Wentz ranks 27th in QBR with 38.9 and has barely completed over 60 percent of his passes.

#1 - QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

It has been a disappointing start to the season for the Steelers after losing two consecutive games in Pittsburgh. They are currently averaging under 17 points per game. Ben Roethlisberger is off to one of the worst starts of his career, ranking 28th with a 35.7 QBR. He already has three interceptions and two fumbles. Roethlisberger has been one of the most disappointing NFL players this year.

Edited by Ryan Ward