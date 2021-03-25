What did Mel Kiper Jr. say about the Eagles trading Carson Wentz?

The Philadelphia Eagles became the third team this off-season to trade their franchise quarterback after they traded Carson Wentz. Philadelphia join the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, both of whom traded franchise quarterbacks. The difference between the Lions, Rams, and Eagles is that Philadelphia traded Wentz for next to nothing.

On Wednesday morning, Mel Kiper Jr. expressed his thoughts and feelings on the Carson Wentz trade. Kiper Jr. didn't bite his tongue when it came to his feelings about the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to trade Wentz.

Take a look at what Mel Kiper Jr. had to say about Carson Wentz being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

What did ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. have to say about the Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz?

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. didn't hold back when he was asked about the Eagles trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Kiper Jr. appeared on ESPN's morning show Get Up on Wednesday. If there is one person who knows what Carson Wentz can do on the football field, it's Mel Kiper Jr.

Kiper Jr. is one of the main analysts when it comes to the NFL draft. During the Get Up show on Wednesday, Mel Kiper Jr. made these comments about the Philadelphia Eagles:

.@MelKiperESPN has made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of Philly trading Carson Wentz 😳



"Blame the QB and then send him packing for virtually nothing? ... This was one of the most ridiculously stupid moves in the history of the NFL!" pic.twitter.com/8kIatWuRB3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 23, 2021

"Ridiculously stupid move (for the Philadelphia Eagles) is the way to sum it up," Kiper Jr. went on to say, "Even dumber than that were the Bears not giving up the 20th pick trying to get Wentz."

"Carson is a young man who is a proven MVP guy, who did things in three years that very few quarterbacks have done," Kiper continued to say "(The Eagles') injuries were catastrophic. (People say,) 'Everybody has injuries.' They don't all have catastrophic injuries, to the offensive line, receivers, tight ends, running backs. 'We're going to blame the quarterback,' and trade him for virtually nothing?"

To say that Mel Kiper Jr. is upset about the decision the Eagles made is an understatement. He also added this powerful statement about the Philadelphia Eagles move:

"This was one of the most rediculously stupid moves, probably in the history of the NFL."

Now that the trade is final, it will be interesting to see if Carson Wentz can reboot his NFL career with the Colts. Wentz has struggled with injuries during his short time in the NFL. If Wentz is healthy, he's one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jim Irsay believes Carson Wentz can be the missing piece to a Lombardi Trophy & “god willing more than one” returning to Indy. @WISH_TV 📸: #Colts pic.twitter.com/zQGwM4sGC3 — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) March 18, 2021

For the first time in his NFL career, Carson Wentz will play with a massive offensive line that doesn't give up many sacks. Wentz needs to come out and play the 2021-2022 NFL season as if it's his last chance.

If Carson Wentz tanks during the 2021-2022 NFL season, it'll be his final opportunity to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.