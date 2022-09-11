Love & Marriage: Huntsville 2022 (Season 4): Meet the cast

The unscripted series, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, returned to OWN at 8 pm ET/PT on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The new episode came two months after the season aired its last episode in June 2022, before going on a brief hiatus.

As per OWN, the synopsis of Love & Marriage: Huntsville sets the premise of the show as follows:

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.”

The synopsis further adds that all the couples are "avid socialites" and have been friends for a long time. Each of them comes with their own unique personalities and bold points of view, and the show aims to explore how they navigate the challenges of their real estate venture and combine it with friendship, love and marriage.

The new season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville features Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, as well as Destiny Payton-Williams.

Here, we find out more details about these returning cast members of the show.

About the cast of Love & Marriage: Huntsville

1) Kimmi and Maurice Scott

Besides being a real estate agent, businesswoman, as well as a TV personality, Kimmi is also a registered nurse. She holds a nursing degree from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Maurice owns a credit counseling company in Huntsville called Credit 1 USA.

The couple got married in 2018, on Season 1 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville. While they don’t have any children together, they each have children from previous relationships. Kimmi has a son named Jaylin, while Maurice is a father of three kids - Maurice Junior, D’Shalya, and Tatyana.

2) Marsau and LaTisha Scott

Marsau Scott is an American reality star and commercial general contractor, who has been married to wife LaTisha Scott for nearly 16 years. His wife is a commercial real estate developer.

Together, the couple co-own the Blaque Cigar Lounge in Huntsville, AL. They are also co-founders of a non-profit called Marsau and Latisha Scott Foundation. Maurice Scott is Marsau’s older brother and they have both worked together on various projects.

3) Melody Shari and Martell Holt

Melody Shari married Martell Holt in 2008 but divorced in 2021 amid rumors of custody battles, new girlfriends, and infidelity.

The former middle school English teacher is the "Creator of Seventhavenueskin.com" and is also a business partner with her ex. Martell also used to be a middle school English teacher, and was recently in the news for dating RHOA star Sheree Whitfield .

Together, the former couple run a lawn care business named Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship, LLC.

They also have four children together - three daughters named Mariah, Malani, and Maliah as well as a son named Martell Jr.

4) Destiny Payton-Williams

Michigan native Destiny Payton-Williams is the owner of a beauty store called MaDonni Beauty. With a background in marketing and sales as well as international business, she opened first Black-owned beauty supply store and salon suites in Alabama.

She married La’Berrick “LB” Williams in 2019 but the couple announced their split in 2021. La’Berrick filed for divorce three weeks after the former couple welcomed their first born, a son named Law.

5) Louis and Tiffany Whitlow

Louis Whitlow is an African-American reality TV star who is also a baseball coach. He married his wife Tiffany in 2020. Both are parents to sons from their previous marriages. Tifanny is mom to David Faulk and Louis’s son Lamar Whitlow.

Louis earned his Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunication and Marketing from the Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. He also received his master’s degree in management from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Tiffany is the co-founder of Acclinate, an "innovator and entrepreneur with 10 years of business management expertise." As per her LinkedIn profile, Tiffany is "experienced in all aspects of business formation, operation, strategic messaging, and marketing."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville first aired in 2019 and the new season premiered on OWN earlier this year. However, after airing episode 15 in June, the show went on a short break and returned on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

