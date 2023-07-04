“Such a loser”: RHOA fans slam Sanya Richards Ross for shading Kandi during Haus of Aaron interview

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is currently airing season 15, which began on a sour note for some housewives. As shown in the season premiere, Sanya Richards Ross threw a party for her husband, although a quarrel between some of the cast members stole the show.

As the season progressed, fans further saw the cast get on each others’ nerves, which resulted in various conflicts, fights, and feuds. Sanya Richards Ross, one of the newer cast members of the show, recently appeared on the Haus of Aaron podcast, where she dished about season 15 and her cast members.

᪥medusa᪥ @rnedussa @bravoshaderooom For an Olympian, Sanya is such a loser. Damn! Get well soon! @bravoshaderooom For an Olympian, Sanya is such a loser. Damn! Get well soon!

However, fans were not too happy with what the season 15 cast member had to say about fellow housewife Kandi Burruss and pointed out that despite being a sportsperson, she is “such a loser.”

RHOA fans slam Sanya Richards Ross for her Haus of Aaron podcast

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 cast member Sanya Richards Ross recently appeared on the Haus of Aaron podcast. During the podcast episode, she seemingly shaded Kandi unprompted, which did not sit well with the fans. They noted that Sanya’s shade was uncalled for and that she was lying to prove a point.

During the conversation with Aaron, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member clapped back at Kandi, saying how the latter throws rocks and hides her hands, which didn’t sit right with fans.

Nicole Tracy @ntracy82 @JuicyRealTalk @TyTyBby20 @kandiburrussFP @Kandi At least Kandi didn't thrown any digs at Sanya when Kandi talked about her dream cast! As a matter of fact, she didn't even mention Sanya, but she threw some digs at Kandi when mentioning her dream cast and she didn't even have to mention Kandi! #RHOA @JuicyRealTalk @TyTyBby20 @kandiburrussFP @Kandi At least Kandi didn't thrown any digs at Sanya when Kandi talked about her dream cast! As a matter of fact, she didn't even mention Sanya, but she threw some digs at Kandi when mentioning her dream cast and she didn't even have to mention Kandi! #RHOA

Nicole Tracy @ntracy82 Me when Sanya says Kandi throw rocks and hide her hands! #RHOA Me when Sanya says Kandi throw rocks and hide her hands! #RHOA https://t.co/wC3UHQJn4Q

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ #RHOA



Drew might’ve been onto sumn when she called Sanya a clout chaser. Wanting to use Kenya when y’all barely get along?! Why not get messy Marlo?? jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOA Sneak Peek! It returns Sunday at 8/7c on @BravoTV #RHOA Sneak Peek! It returns Sunday at 8/7c on @BravoTV 🍑 https://t.co/vp3x3oXjfD Drew might’ve been onto sumn when she called Sanya a clout chaser. Wanting to use Kenya when y’all barely get along?! Why not get messy Marlo?? twitter.com/JaysRealityBlo… #RHOA Drew might’ve been onto sumn when she called Sanya a clout chaser. Wanting to use Kenya when y’all barely get along?! Why not get messy Marlo?? twitter.com/JaysRealityBlo…

Echo @EchoDoesRadio twitter.com/juicyrealtalk/… JuicyRealTalk @JuicyRealTalk @EchoDoesRadio This is the interview she’s referring to. She meant E news: youtube.com/watch?v=ph2Ism… @EchoDoesRadio This is the interview she’s referring to. She meant E news: youtube.com/watch?v=ph2Ism… Ok THAT makes more sense. Still a reach for the stars to try to start a beef over. Kandi never said anything about the fans don’t want Sanya. We, THE FANS, are saying we don’t want her. #RHOA Ok THAT makes more sense. Still a reach for the stars to try to start a beef over. Kandi never said anything about the fans don’t want Sanya. We, THE FANS, are saying we don’t want her. #RHOA twitter.com/juicyrealtalk/…

Sanya stated during the conversation that Kandi conveniently forgets her words and actions in regards to Kandi Burruss not including her in her “dream team” of housewives. Ross added that although when Kandi left her out of the list, she didn’t make a big deal about it, but when Kandi was left out of her list, she was offended. She added:

"She literally did a cast and I wasn’t on her cast."

When Aaron pointed out that he was unaware of the matter, she stated it was because she didn’t go live on Instagram or on Twitter and instead treated it like it was no problem. Sanya added that since she was left off the hypothetical cast list, she also left Kandi out. Aaron wondered whether it was a “petty thing,” and the RHOA season 15 cast member replied, “not necessarily.”

"I just don’t go on Twitter, go on live and all that stuff to say ‘Oh, you left me.’ Don’t do that.”

She continued, noting that since Kandi doesn’t cater to her feelings, she isn’t going to cater to hers either and that it shouldn’t be a big deal.

This is, however, not the first time fans have slammed the season 15 cast member for her interviews. Last month, Sanya appeared on WWHL, where she defended Marlo Hampton and even chimed in about Kandi and Courtney. She stated that she believes Courtney’s apology to Kandi was sincere.

Sanya further chimed in about Kandi and Marlo’s feud and defended Marlo, saying that she wanted Kandi to be respectful of her nephew’s death since he worked for her.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 is set to return next week on July 25, 2023, with another episode on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes