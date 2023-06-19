Sanya Richards-Ross caught the attention of fans after appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her appearance on the show, she defended not only Marlo Hampton's actions, but also spoke about Kandi Burruss and Courtney Rhodes' situation.

Sanya gave her perspective on various actions that Marlo Hampton has taken on The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the WWHL segment, Can you defend her. In particular, Sanya shared how she can defend Marlo's behavior since Kandi Burruss did not send Marlo flowers when her nephew passed away.

Aside from this, Sanya also shared how she supports Marlo's question to Kandi about her sexual orientation.

There was also a point when Sanya confessed she couldn't defend Marlo for measuring Porsha Williams' doormat and making a judgment out of it, as Sanya called it foolishness. Additionally, she mentioned that she couldn't defend her friend for wasting some of the Le' Archive. Sanya then added that she could also defend Marlo, who requested a Margherita in a wine glass.

In her comment, Sanya mentioned how she is familiar with Marlo's actions. She also claimed to agree with Marlo's perspective on other members of her cast who bring negativity from their past.

Immediately following this, fans shared their reactions on social media. Given her comments during the segment, none spoke too favorably about Sanya Richards-Ross.

sarah cree 🤎 @SarahCree1 Sanya is annoying me on #WWHL too girl please be gone next season Sanya is annoying me on #WWHL too girl please be gone next season

Sanya Richards-Ross's appearance on WWHL has fans unimpressed

While responding to a question regarding Kandi Burruss and Courtney Rhodes' current relationship and their feud, Sanya stated that she believes Courtney's apology was sincere. She also expressed her appreciation for Kandi's willingness to resolve matters with her friends.

In addition to this, Sanya mentioned how she believes they can resolve their issues and build a good relationship.

WWHL fans on Twitter have been sharing their reactions to Sanya Richards-Ross's appearance. Some have called it "annoying" while others have pointed out that her statements on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen are unintelligible.

A few even commented on how they disliked Sanya Richards-Ross even more than they had before, especially after what she said in the show.

VABK @IAMVABK Sanya needs something besides track to relate to #WWHL Sanya needs something besides track to relate to #WWHL

dmvrebuild @dmvrebuild Sanya wants beef. I’m convinced. Not gonna end well for her tho #wwhl Sanya wants beef. I’m convinced. Not gonna end well for her tho #wwhl

Current feud between Sanya Richards-Ross and Kandi

The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently released episode 5 of season 15 on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in which Kandi commented on Sanya's personality. In this episode, Kandi mentioned how Sanya Richards-Ross is "playing both sides." Kandi explained how Sanya is on her side as well as Marlo's - something that she doesn't seem to appreciate.

As a result of their ongoing feud, Sanya Richards-Ross explained that the group is now divided into two sub-groups, and she does not want to belong to either of them. Kandi and Marlo's feud stems mostly from Marlo's desire for Kandi to show some respect for her nephew's death since the nephew had worked for Kandi's restaurant.

Here's the synopsis for episode 5 of season 15 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta:

"Drew makes a difficult decision about how much to include Ralph in her music career; Sanya puts her foot down about her friendship alliances; feeling stuck in the middle of the ladies' drama, Sheree calls everyone together for her Gucci brunch."

The next episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 will air on Bravo at 8 pm ET on June 25, 2023.

