Jennifer Aydin throws shade at WWHL polls, leaving fans in splits: “Too funny”

There was much discussion surrounding the drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen featuring Heather McMahan and Jennifer Aydin.

In the segment Work the polls, host Andy Cohen asked Aydin and Heather McMahan which side they are on when comparing Real Housewives of New Jersey's cast members Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral.

After Heather replied that she is on Danielle Cabral's side, Cohen revealed the results of the poll - Rachel received the most votes, showing that she has the fans' support.

As a result, Jennifer Aydin commented:

“I don’t believe your polls.”

Aydin's comments left fans of the show in splits, and many took to Twitter to post hilarious memes about the same.

Diana 🍃 @ddiiaannaaP3 #WWHL too funny…Jennifer describes reunion as “blank show” then 2 minutes later used the real word to describe the polls too funny…Jennifer describes reunion as “blank show” then 2 minutes later used the real word to describe the polls 😆 💩 #WWHL

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin continued to criticize the polls on WWHL

During the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode featuring Heather McMahan and Jennifer Aydin, the latter criticized the polls more than once.

Andy asked the audience which housewife is the most fun when they're drunk - Melissa Gorga or Jennifer - and the fans chose Melissa.

Aydin then said:

“I don't believe this sh***y poll.”

Fans found Jennifer's relentless honesty hilarious and expressed their reactions online.

politic(IAN) @iianmacc #WWHL I was waiting for Jennifer to shout “Stop the Steal” when all of the polls didn’t go the way she wanted. She just gives that vibe #RHONJ I was waiting for Jennifer to shout “Stop the Steal” when all of the polls didn’t go the way she wanted. She just gives that vibe #RHONJ #WWHL

mirandachicago @justmirandachi #rhonj Jennifer calling out the polls is my new favorite thing #WWHL Jennifer calling out the polls is my new favorite thing #WWHL #rhonj

Jennifer Aydin's appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live

The show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen also featured Jennifer Aydin discussing the drama that is happening on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In the segment entitled Should! They! Apologize!?, Aydin revealed that she agrees Teresa Giudice should apologize for her comments about Antonia Gorga not attending Milania Giudice's sweet 16th birthday.

It was revealed in The Real Housewives of New Jersey's April 18 episode that Antonia Gorga, Melissa, and Joe's oldest daughter did not attend Teresa's daughter Melania Giudice's 16th birthday party.

When they were on the cast trip to Ireland, Teresa shared how her daughter was so upset that Antonia wasn't able to attend, and Melissa explained that Antonia was at an out-of-state cheer competition, which was important for her.

Teresa mentioned that Antonia could have come for some time since Melania came for Antonia's 16th birthday. Later, Melissa was seen talking on the phone to her husband, Joe, saying:

"You talk about your own kids, don't you dare say my daughter's name or bring her up in a negative light. That's where I draw the f***ing line. I'm not playing the game, I'm not pulling in the next generation."

Joe then replied saying Teresa Giudice is a "hypocrite" and that "she doesn't know what the hell she's talking about."

Teresa Giudice has since apologized.

A new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 will be broadcast on Bravo on May 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

