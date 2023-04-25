What time will RHONJ season 13 episode 12 air on Bravo? Danielle x Margaret’s feud and more

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the cast sets out to celebrate Teresa during a day planned by Jennifer Aydin. However, a sighting of the housewives is incomplete without someone butting heads, and this time around, it’s Danielle and Margaret.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Paul's family stops by the castle for a visit on the last full day in Ireland; Jennifer plans a hen party to celebrate Teresa; the ladies take part in an Irish whiskey tasting; Danielle confronts Rachel and Margaret over their treatment of her."

Tune in on Tuesday, April 25, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch a brand new episode of RHONJ season 13.

RHONJ cast plays with chickens in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin plans an entire day to celebrate her television bestie, Teresa Giudice. She plans activities for the entire cast, including painting and playing “catch the c*ck.”

In a promo uploaded to social media, the RHONJ cast has a guide that accompanies them throughout the day. During the promo, he tells the housewives that they simply have to catch the bird. He further adds that they’re not catching it for no reason and tells them that it’s a sign of good luck in Irish culture.

In a confessional, Margaret states that since they’re at a bachelorette party, she thought there were going to be actual c*cks there, like “dancing c*cks.”

The guide asks Teressa who he wants her to pick as her partner for the task, and she picks her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and the two embark on trying to catch the bird. Melissa tells her that she wants her to do it all by herself since she has already caught her “brother’s c*ck.”

Teressa asks him what she has to do once they catch the bird, and he tells her to “gently stroke it.” This leads to the RHONJ cast members making a lot of jokes about the nature of the game, and when the two finally catch the bird, the guide asks who wants to go next.

Margaret states that she thinks Danielle should go next since she’s a “chicken” because she’s afraid of animals. In a confessional, the RHONJ season 13 cast member said that she’s not afraid. She added that she “shies” them in a way and that they lick their “b*lls and stuff.”

Another promo clip of the upcoming episode shows the RHONJ cast jumping into a big hole of mud, followed by their guide telling them to paint “Teresa’s life.” Melissa starts explaining what she drew and is seen getting teary-eyed while talking about her background and family.

The following clip teases drama between Danielle and Margaret that leaves one of the cast members crying. The former tells the latter while the cast is seen sitting around a table that everything she said to her, she made her out to be “the bad guy.” She added that she’s not going to allow her to do that anymore.

Margaret replied:

"I’m going to tell you something point blank. That’s why you’re going to have problems with your family your whole f*cking life."

Danielle leaves the room while telling the RHONJ season 13 star that she’s rude and it wasn’t a nice thing to say to her, while Margaret yells and tells her to shut up.

