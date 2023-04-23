Why didn't Jennifer Aydin join Teresa Giudice for dinner post reunion filming? Housewife debunks rumors about issues with co-star

Jennifer Aydin, a cast member of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, didn’t join the other housewives for dinner after they finished filming season 13’s reunion. Fans speculated whether something went wrong during the shooting and whether the cast members had a falling out.

Fans also noted that while the other cast members hung out with Teresa Giudice, Jennifer went out to get pizza on her own; she even took to her Instagram to call the reunion a “doozy.”

Jennifer Aydin shares snippets of her father's recovery (Image via Instagram/@jenniferaydin)

However, Jennifer settled the online argument about her absence, stating that she had to wake up early to take her father to the hospital to get an angiogram done. She added that he did great and is back home.

Fans react to Jennifer Aydin’s absence for the post-reunion dinner

Teresa Giudice posted a picture of Rocco Steakhouse and tagged all the housewives; however, Jennifer Aydin wasn’t one of them. Fans wondered what went wrong and why she wasn’t at dinner. They wondered why Jennifer wasn’t with them and was getting pizza instead.

Im on that Brooklyn bullshit🌈🌈🌈 @VanessaColbert8 @JaysRealityBlog I’m sure they gave you a run for you’re money and had receipts too back them up because you ain’t loyal too no one 🙄🙄🙄 @JaysRealityBlog I’m sure they gave you a run for you’re money and had receipts too back them up because you ain’t loyal too no one 🙄🙄🙄

Who u callin pinhead @Whoucallin30477 @JaysRealityBlog @FamilyTreRHONJ Just because Jennifer is not, there does not mean her and Teresa fell out on set, y’all love jumping to conclusions. These reunions are long 12 hour days, some people want to hang out with the crowd afterwards and some people just want to stick to themselves. @JaysRealityBlog @FamilyTreRHONJ Just because Jennifer is not, there does not mean her and Teresa fell out on set, y’all love jumping to conclusions. These reunions are long 12 hour days, some people want to hang out with the crowd afterwards and some people just want to stick to themselves.

While several people wondered whether she and Teresa had a falling out, others claimed that “she’s stressed after she is the constant sh*t starter.”

Several fans took to Twitter to add that they’re sure she was tired after the reunion and that the RHONJ cast gave her a run for her money and brought receipts since she’s not “loyal to no one.” They further called her names and stated that she is “childish, immature, and has the mind of a mean child.”

They added that she was alone because she probably didn’t win her arguments during the taping and called her Teresa’s lapdog.

One person wrote that just because Jennifer Aydin wasn’t a part of the group doesn’t mean that she and Teresa had a falling out. They noted that people love jumping to conclusions and added that sometimes filming the reunion can go on for 12 hours and that people may not want to hang out with a crowd afterward.

What is an angiogram? Jennifer Aydin shares snippets of her father's post-procedure

Jennifer Aydin shares snippets of her father's recovery (Image via Instagram/@jenniferaydin)

The RHONJ cast member skipped the traditional post-reunion dinner that the cast went to, which raised questions about her absence. Fans wondered whether Jennifer and Teresa Giudice had a falling out; however, the cast member shared an Instagram story clearing the air. She shared that she had to wake up early in order to take her father to get an angiogram done the next day.

The NHS describes an angiography as an X-ray that is used to check blood vessels. Blood vessels don’t show clearly on a normal X-ray, so a dye called contrast agent needs to be injected into the blood, which highlights the vessels. It is used to investigate problems such as atherosclerosis, peripheral arterial disease, brain aneurysm, angina, blood clots or a pulmonary embolism, and more.

Jennifer Aydin took to Instagram to showcase her father resting at her house. In her stories, he is seen resting on the bed while his hand is bruised due to the IV. She shared another story of her father playing with her dog. In another story, her father was seen giving her a goodnight kiss before heading up to bed.

RHONJ season 13 airs episodes every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

