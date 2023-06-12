Did Kandi Burruss achieve her EGOT status? RHOA star stuns at Tony Awards 2023

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss had earned a Tony Award nomination for her hit Broadway production, The Piano Lesson, inching her closer to achieving her EGOT status. However, the 76th Tony Awards announced Topdog/Underdog as the winner in the category of Best Revival of a Play, which is the same category under which Burruss' production was also nominated.

Thus, Kandi Burruss hasn't achieved her EGOT status yet.

On May 1, Burruss took to Instagram to share her exhilaration after receiving a Southeast Emmy Award nomination in the Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns category for her work in the Spanish production, La Musica de La Familia.

The following day, the highly anticipated Tony Award nominations were revealed. Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were among the honorees as producers of the hit Broadway show, The Piano Lesson.

On June 11, 2023, the winners of this year's Tony Awards were announced. Kandi Burruss was on the cusp of reaching EGOT status, but Topdog/Underdog ended up taking home the trophy in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Kandi Burruss' EGOT journey started off with an Emmy nomination

On Monday, May 1, 2023, RHOA star Kandi Burruss announced she has been nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award in the Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns category for her work in La Musica de La Familia.

"It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in. Look how God is working in my life. God don’t play about me. Hopefully, I will have another moment like this tomorrow as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow," she said in her Instagram announcement about the same.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Tony Award nominations were revealed and Kandi Burruss as well as her husband landed a nomination for the Broadway show, The Piano Lesson.

Burruss' husband Todd Tucker was the one to note the two of them inching closer to EGOT status.

"Wow we are Tony Award nominated Producers! [Kandi] you[’re] on your way to that EGOT," he wrote on Instagram.

Kandi herself hasn't been shy about her EGOT status aspiration. In an interview with The Daily Dish in April 2022, the RHOA star shared that she does want to attain EGOT status.

"My overall dream is that I get the EGOT. Meaning I got a Grammy. I need an Emmy, I need an Oscar, I need a Tony. And so it's like [I need to] analyze the Emmy, Oscar, Tony, and figure out what are all the things I can do to qualify me to be recognized for something like that? So I'm working towards those goals. I produced a Broadway show last year [Thoughts of a Colored Man], which I am praying and hoping that they may recognize us for this upcoming Tony season. And I'm still looking at other shows to produce," she said.

Even though the RHOA star hasn't achieved EGOT status yet, she has shared her zeal to not just stop at anything, as she wants to keep on working until she achieves her ultimate goal:

"So it's not like I'm stopping there. I'm gonna continue to put in the work until I get my ultimate goal."

Back in January 2023, while The Piano Lesson was still a few weeks away from closing, Kandi and Todd learned that it had become the “highest-grossing August Wilson play” in history.

Catch more from Kandi on RHOA Season 15 on Bravo Sundays at 8 pm ET.

