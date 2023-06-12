"That was a nasty read": RHOA fans react as Kandi Burruss takes dig at Marlo Hampton during her appearance at Tony Awards 2023

RHOA season 15 is currently full of drama and Kandi Burruss is not holding back. The 47-year-old composer and producer was recently nominated for the 2023 Tony Awards along with her team for The Piano Lesson in the Best Revival of a Play category. Although she did not win an award, she had the opportunity to sit amongst many highly esteemed professionals in the field.

The Tony Awards took place on June 11 at 8 pm ET, and Burruss knew that a new episode of RHOA was being broadcasted at the same time. The episode featured her almost getting into a physical fight with Marlo Hampton. Kandi Burruss refused to agree with Marlo, who said that she should have sent flowers to her nephew's house when he was killed by his roommate. She also added that he used to work for the former.

Kandi revealed that Marlo's nephew had not worked for her restaurant for months. She said that the incident had nothing to do with her workplace, accusing Marlo of trying to sabotage her professional life. While at the award show, she took a dig at Marlo by Tweeting that she was nominated for a Tony award while the latter was still looking for a "sugar daddy named Tony."

Kandi Burruss @Kandi I’m blessed by being nominated for a Tony, she over there wishing she could find a sugar daddy named Tony! #RHOA I’m blessed by being nominated for a Tony, she over there wishing she could find a sugar daddy named Tony! #RHOA

Fans were impressed by Kandi's tweet and took to the comments section of the post to react to it.

Kandi Burruss thinks Marlo is trying to "tear down" her business

Kandi was shocked to learn about what Marlo was saying about her business and felt that she was trying to "tear down" the restaurant over a two-year-old incident. She told Marlo that she had not even met her nephew and that he had not worked at the place for a few months.

After Kandi Burruss' tweet surfaced online, netizens were quick to react to it and called it "hilarious."

MaKhuzwayo 🍒🔥 @uThembisa I have no interest in whatever side of this fight but this is hilarious @Kandi 🤣🤣🤣🤣I have no interest in whatever side of this fight but this is hilarious @Kandi 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 I have no interest in whatever side of this fight but this is hilarious

IA @MsIngridA 🤣🤣🤣 @Kandi You’re in the audience tonight with the Elites sis! Don’t ever mind that convict, she could never!!!🤣🤣🤣 #RHOA @Kandi You’re in the audience tonight with the Elites sis! Don’t ever mind that convict, she could never!!!😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #RHOA

Marlo has already fought with Drew over the same issue

Marlo believes that people sugarcoat their words around Kandi but are very direct with her. The cast members were concerned for Kandi as she was around a restaurant that witnessed a shooting incident but no one mentioned the word "shooting" in front of her as they assumed it would trigger her. This upset Marlo as no one said anything to her when her own nephew was shot. Later on, she and Drew had a fight about the same.

Marlo also mentioned that Kandi did not contact her after she lost her nephew. She said that while she had texted her about the situation, Kandi Burruss pretended that she did not know about the shooting the next day.

Kandi felt that Marlo was trying to turn any situation against her and the ladies almost got into a physical brawl in episode 6.

RHOA airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Peacock and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

