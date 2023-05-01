Coi Leray and Latto fight video debunked as viral footage sparks hilarious memes

A video that has been making rounds on social media, reportedly shows Coi Leray and Latto in a physical altercation. According to several users who have been actively sharing the video, it is from the Something in The Water Festival, which was held over the weekend, on April 30, 2023. It all began after the Twitter account @PoeBase, shared a video of a brawl happening at the music festival.

The account claimed that the video featured the two female musicians engaging in a "physical altercation" backstage.

Pop Base @PoeBase Latto and Coi Leray get in physical altercation backstage at Something in the Water Festival. Latto and Coi Leray get in physical altercation backstage at Something in the Water Festival. https://t.co/ZsOkuSVis1

As soon as the news made its way to social media, several accounts began sharing the video and discussing it. While neither Coi Leray nor Latto confirmed the brawl, there are plenty of videos on social media where netizens made similar claims.

However, soon other netizens took to social media to clarify that the videos of the brawl were fake as Latto wasn't at the music festival. They said that the He Say She Say artist was performing at a club on April 30, 2023. This proved that the videos that are being shared are fake.

Discussing the same, another user shared a video of Latto performing at the club and said:

Mari🇪🇹 @Ethiomari Latto and Coi Leray did not fight. This was Latto performing at a club last night. Stop being delusional and believing fake rumors. Latto and Coi Leray did not fight. This was Latto performing at a club last night. Stop being delusional and believing fake rumors. https://t.co/xrIBFqfVc8

Hence, the brawl being talked about between the two artists is not true, and the videos being shared are fake.

Videos shared claiming Latto and Coy Leray engaged in a physical altercation were shared by a fake account

As videos of the altercation between Coy Leray and Latto were revealed to be fake, the videos were still being shared on social media platforms. The popularity of the videos can be attributed to the fact that a significant number of individuals were convinced of its authenticity.

The Twitter that originally shared the video was also created in a way that it imitated Pop Base quite closely. This added to the video's credibility and helped the tweet go incredibly viral. The fake account that was imitating Pop Base also shared a few videos with the TMZ watermark. However, upon several checks, it was revealed that the videos were never shared by the publication. The watermark was only added to them to make the video seem real.

Pop Base @PoeBase TMZ share muted video of Latto and Coi Leray fighting at Something In The Water Festival. TMZ share muted video of Latto and Coi Leray fighting at Something In The Water Festival. https://t.co/V2iI4Oz0Q1

When people realized this, they hopped on to the platform to spread the message about fake videos and misinformation.

Social media users reacted to Coy Leray and Latto’s fake video

Since the account looked authentic and its videos had watermarks of leading publications, people seeing the videos were convinced about its authenticity. They believed that the two artists did get into a physical altercation.

However, others took the initiative to inform them that the video was fake and that nothing that was being claimed had actually happened. They said that although the two artists had feuded a while ago, they weren't engaged in a physical fight.

FD @be_compelled The workers backstage explaining the fight with coi leray and latto The workers backstage explaining the fight with coi leray and latto https://t.co/UakfFGoTxV

jay.☆ @munch4spice THEY SAYING COI LERAY & LATTO JUST FOUGHT YALL- THEY SAYING COI LERAY & LATTO JUST FOUGHT YALL- https://t.co/g7uKz48J44

Hailey Bieber Enthusiast🩰(HELLMOUTH is coming) @melonic_der So did coi Leray and Latto rlly fight..bc I rlly hope Latto walked out with a knot like cardi So did coi Leray and Latto rlly fight..bc I rlly hope Latto walked out with a knot like cardi https://t.co/UYLLYpHuyj

K🌬️ @lSoldKenCrack Normani stuns in newly shared performance at mcdonald’s drive through minutes after Coi leray & Latto’s altercation, TMZ Reports Normani stuns in newly shared performance at mcdonald’s drive through minutes after Coi leray & Latto’s altercation, TMZ Reports https://t.co/04Shl5hWnr

Delilah TAYLOR VERSION @NARCISSTAY The chaos after Latto and coi leray fight chile The chaos after Latto and coi leray fight chile https://t.co/TZDrIhKYM3

FRG @femalerapgamee Latto did her big one on Coi Leray!

Latto did her big one on Coi Leray! https://t.co/V8FXmYoY5R

JR❤️ @_jaylulu where’s the footage So Coi Leray just beat up Lattowhere’s the footage So Coi Leray just beat up Latto 😭😭 where’s the footage

pynkipie🩷 @zotbarb why somebody say coi leray and supa peach jumped latto why somebody say coi leray and supa peach jumped latto https://t.co/474cy71fNr

ryyy𖧷 @nickispoof tl saying coi leray and latto fought based of an ig screenshot and no actual footage tl saying coi leray and latto fought based of an ig screenshot and no actual footage https://t.co/3GYVI2Phrp

💖𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓳𝓾𝓴𝓾 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮💖 @Big_Zolanski OMG NOT COI LERAY AND LATTO FIGHTING OMG NOT COI LERAY AND LATTO FIGHTING 😭😭😭 https://t.co/eKL3hrDCI0

She’s Fishy ➐ @ShesFishy Coi Leray just fought Latto at the something in the water festival Coi Leray just fought Latto at the something in the water festival 😭

𝐊𝐀𝐌 @kingxkamm First you got beat up by a 12 year old and now by Coi Leray… @Latto First you got beat up by a 12 year old and now by Coi Leray… @Latto https://t.co/zjIweCdj3Z

Kalyn | austin butler pr manager | @missdayabutlers what do you mean LATTO AND COI LERAY got into a fight ???! what do you mean LATTO AND COI LERAY got into a fight ???! https://t.co/mujTKwLcnC

At the moment, neither of the artists has responded to the fake videos being spread. However, considering how the Big Energy artist was never present at the music festival, the video of the brawl is fake, as the physical altercation between the two artists never happened.

As social media users, it is always important to verify the credibility of sources and information before sharing it to avoid spreading false or misleading information. One can always report a particular post if they think it is fake so that the message is not spread further.

Poll : 0 votes