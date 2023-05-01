Coi Leray and Latto fight video debunked as viral footage sparks hilarious memes

A video that has been making rounds on social media, reportedly shows Coi Leray and Latto in a physical altercation. According to several users who have been actively sharing the video, it is from the Something in The Water Festival, which was held over the weekend, on April 30, 2023. It all began after the Twitter account @PoeBase, shared a video of a brawl happening at the music festival.
The account claimed that the video featured the two female musicians engaging in a "physical altercation" backstage.
As soon as the news made its way to social media, several accounts began sharing the video and discussing it. While neither Coi Leray nor Latto confirmed the brawl, there are plenty of videos on social media where netizens made similar claims.
However, soon other netizens took to social media to clarify that the videos of the brawl were fake as Latto wasn't at the music festival. They said that the He Say She Say artist was performing at a club on April 30, 2023. This proved that the videos that are being shared are fake.
Discussing the same, another user shared a video of Latto performing at the club and said:
Hence, the brawl being talked about between the two artists is not true, and the videos being shared are fake.
Videos shared claiming Latto and Coy Leray engaged in a physical altercation were shared by a fake account
As videos of the altercation between Coy Leray and Latto were revealed to be fake, the videos were still being shared on social media platforms. The popularity of the videos can be attributed to the fact that a significant number of individuals were convinced of its authenticity.
The Twitter that originally shared the video was also created in a way that it imitated Pop Base quite closely. This added to the video's credibility and helped the tweet go incredibly viral. The fake account that was imitating Pop Base also shared a few videos with the TMZ watermark. However, upon several checks, it was revealed that the videos were never shared by the publication. The watermark was only added to them to make the video seem real.
When people realized this, they hopped on to the platform to spread the message about fake videos and misinformation.
Social media users reacted to Coy Leray and Latto’s fake video
Since the account looked authentic and its videos had watermarks of leading publications, people seeing the videos were convinced about its authenticity. They believed that the two artists did get into a physical altercation.
However, others took the initiative to inform them that the video was fake and that nothing that was being claimed had actually happened. They said that although the two artists had feuded a while ago, they weren't engaged in a physical fight.
At the moment, neither of the artists has responded to the fake videos being spread. However, considering how the Big Energy artist was never present at the music festival, the video of the brawl is fake, as the physical altercation between the two artists never happened.
As social media users, it is always important to verify the credibility of sources and information before sharing it to avoid spreading false or misleading information. One can always report a particular post if they think it is fake so that the message is not spread further.