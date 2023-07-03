“Precarious situation”: RHOA’s Sanya Richards dishes about the Kandi Burruss-Marlo Hampton feud

The Kandi Burruss-Marlo Hampton feud that took place during The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 episode 6 generated quite a bit of controversy on the internet. Olympic track and field athlete and RHOA star Sanya Richards recently appeared on Haus of Aaron where she discussed several trending topics related to the show. Sanya also spoke about the ongoing feud between her co-stars.

The show is currently in its 15th season and has released eight episodes so far. It has already been making quite a stir on the internet with all the controversy and drama. Needless to say, the host asked Sanya about the Kandi Burruss-Marlo Hampton feud and her views on it.

Sanya said that while no one likes a "peacemaker on reality TV," she does like peace. She noted that she understood both of their perspectives to a certain degree and went on to explain the same.

“I understood what Marlo was hoping to get from Kandi as a friend and I understood how Kandi saw it as her using an opportunity that made it seem like it was kind of on her business and which came in like that,” she said.

Sanya went on to say:

“But my whole thing was the minute you realize that what she was saying was that she was hoping you could have been more thoughtful like you could own that.”

Sanya Richards even spoke about how Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore came to defend Kandi while she went to defend Marlo. While she did discuss the same, she didn't share what she wanted to, as it was a "precarious situation."

“I'm getting to know these girls for the first time right so I'm in a precarious situation because I have things where I'm like okay I don't want to necessarily completely ruin our friendship that could be something so at the same time trying to like okay genuinely build but some of this when I watch it back I'm like you should have just said what you had to say,” the former Olympic athlete said.

Kandi Burruss-Marlo Hampton's feud on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The episode of RHOA season 15 started with the housewives getting together for dinner and resolving their issues, but it didn't end that way. There was a pretty intense feud between Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss in this episode, and other Housewives took sides in it. While Sanya and Sheree supported Marlo, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora stood by Kandi.

In the episode, they fought over an old unresolved issue between them, which ended up in a pretty bad situation for both of them. According to the synopsis of episode 6 of the show:

"An old wound threatens Kandi and Marlo's friendship, and Drew finds herself firmly planted in the middle; Sheree gets deep into her Glamma life as Kenya explores new business ventures and old grudges."

As Marlo mentioned, Kandi Burruss did not show respect for the death of Marlo's nephew which upset her. Marlo's nephew used to work at Kandi Burruss' restaurant, and he was reportedly murdered by one of the restaurant's employees in 2020. Marlo also mentioned that she doesn't blame Kandi Burruss's business for this, but wants her to respect her nephew's passing.

Marlo was upset that Kandi didn't send her flowers during this incident, but Kandi had said, “f*** her flowers”. They got into a pretty big fight over this, and it looks like it will not end anytime soon.

Fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 on July 9, 2023. The episode will feature Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross on Bravo.

