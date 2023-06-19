"Give us something new": RHOA fans slam Marlo for using her nephew's incident as a "storyline"

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other and also trying to resolve impending issues between them. While some were able to talk it out, others only took a turn for the worse, leading to a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Marlo wanted Kandi to be receptive to her nephew's shooting incident. She claimed to never blame her co-star or her business for the issue but only wished that Kandi would have sent them flowers after her nephew's passing.

Fans were tired of Marlo expecting a lot from Kandi when the latter wasn't even involved. They also slammed Marlo for making her nephew's incident a storyline. One tweeted:

Barri🌷 @lovebbarri Okay, “this nephew who USED to work at Kandi’s restaurant” storyline is getting annoying. Give us something new please. #RHOA Okay, “this nephew who USED to work at Kandi’s restaurant” storyline is getting annoying. Give us something new please. #RHOA https://t.co/Qz3NHTkVJz

The hit Bravo series has had a successful 14-season run and has received a fair share of love and criticism from viewers. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

They were accompanied by newcomers Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who joined with their share of drama, adding brand new storylines.

Marlo and Kandi get into an argument over their issues on RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members hashing out their issues with each other. The ladies gathered for Sheree's Gucci brunch and decided to resolve their impending issues as a group. Some ladies turned on a potential new leaf while others found themselves in a far worse place than ever.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Keeping It Gucci, reads:

"Drew makes a difficult decision about how much to include Ralph in her music career; Sanya puts her foot down about her friendship alliances; feeling stuck in the middle of the ladies' drama, Sheree calls everyone together for her Gucci brunch."

As the ladies gathered for brunch on the RHOA episode, Marlo clarified that she was fine with the ladies as long as they were all respectful of each other. Kandi, however, felt that it was wrong of Marlo to have blamed her and her business for something that happened in her family.

Marlo had previously slammed Kandi for not being receptive to her nephew's shooting and subsequent death despite him having worked for Kandi's restaurant. Kandi, for her part, had explained that the incident had nothing to do with her or her business as it didn't take place at her restaurant.

At the brunch on RHOA, Kandi felt it was unfair for Marlo to blame her. The latter, however, clarified that she was only upset with Kandi for not helping with the funeral or being receptive to what she was going through. Kenya defended Kandi and slammed Marlo for "gaslighting" her friend.

Marlo exited the scene for a brief moment after feeling disrespected by Kenya. Upon returning, she got into an argument with Kandi over the same issue. The latter was tired of her castmate coming up with her nephew's incident to address concerns.

Fans want Marlo to end the issue on RHOA

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Marlo. They asked her to stop with her nephew's "storyline" to blame Kandi. Some fans also felt that Marlo was only downsizing what happened with her nephew and his family by bringing it up on the show.

COZY @i_ta23lya I just want to know if Marlo family got this same smoke for the job the nephew was actively working at when he got shot or was only @Kandi supposed to cater? #RHOA I just want to know if Marlo family got this same smoke for the job the nephew was actively working at when he got shot or was only @Kandi supposed to cater? #RHOA

Sassy7_GeekChic @FollowMyBehind twitter.com/EchoDoesRadio/… Echo @EchoDoesRadio WHY WOULD KANDI ASK FOR YOUR SISTER’S PHONE NUMBER?! NOTHING MAKES SENSE!! #RHOA WHY WOULD KANDI ASK FOR YOUR SISTER’S PHONE NUMBER?! NOTHING MAKES SENSE!! #RHOA https://t.co/s4Nr8JJ0n1 I said the same thing!!! Why would she reach out to someone she doesn't even know?! Especially since she's JUST NOW finding out that the former employee is Marlo's nephew? #RHOA I said the same thing!!! Why would she reach out to someone she doesn't even know?! Especially since she's JUST NOW finding out that the former employee is Marlo's nephew? #RHOA twitter.com/EchoDoesRadio/…

📻🎙VayaDee @VayaDee



I know when someone is trying to find a storyline when I see it lol please stop.



#RHOA But Marlo so bogus for this “my nephew got shot” angle. She and Kandi were cool a good minute after that & she not once brought it up.I know when someone is trying to find a storyline when I see it lol please stop. But Marlo so bogus for this “my nephew got shot” angle. She and Kandi were cool a good minute after that & she not once brought it up. I know when someone is trying to find a storyline when I see it lol please stop.#RHOA https://t.co/FqsDNWXsX2

maxwell724 @maxwell724 Kandi comforted MARLO, because Marlo was her friend. Why would she call the nephew's mom? Did the Now I've heard why Marlo is mad & I think she's full ofKandi comforted MARLO, because Marlo was her friend. Why would she call the nephew's mom? Did the #RHOA cast call his mom? Did all of his former employers call his mom? Or send flowers? Why so many expectations for Kandi? Now I've heard why Marlo is mad & I think she's full of 💩 Kandi comforted MARLO, because Marlo was her friend. Why would she call the nephew's mom? Did the #RHOA cast call his mom? Did all of his former employers call his mom? Or send flowers? Why so many expectations for Kandi?

Mihrimah| FS |xanaxyra targaryen|🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS So you’re mad that kandi cause of some damn flowers? A repast? A lawyer????? Using your dead nephew as a crutch to the issue of some damn gifts she isn’t obligated to give you and when she already gave her condolences when it happened years ago?What is wrong with Marlo???? #rhoa So you’re mad that kandi cause of some damn flowers? A repast? A lawyer????? Using your dead nephew as a crutch to the issue of some damn gifts she isn’t obligated to give you and when she already gave her condolences when it happened years ago?What is wrong with Marlo???? #rhoa https://t.co/FaJ5jxZG8w

Itz_kinda_me 🥸🔜 Dreamcon 2023! @introv__mu Marlo should've been more concerned about the actual passing of her nephew 3 yrs ago and presently, not about Kandi not paying for the funeral or sending flowers. Even though we've seen footage of Kandi offering condolences. #RHOA Marlo should've been more concerned about the actual passing of her nephew 3 yrs ago and presently, not about Kandi not paying for the funeral or sending flowers. Even though we've seen footage of Kandi offering condolences. #RHOA

E. McNeal @mrsemcneal Kandi, Drew, and Kenya saw through the foolishness that Marlo was about to say, in regards to the incident that happened at Blaze, and try to attach what happened to her nephew in the same sentence! #RHOA Kandi, Drew, and Kenya saw through the foolishness that Marlo was about to say, in regards to the incident that happened at Blaze, and try to attach what happened to her nephew in the same sentence! #RHOA

dramabananna @dramabananna Isn’t it disrespectful bringing her dead nephew just for a storyline? Also, it happened 2 years ago… #RHOA Isn’t it disrespectful bringing her dead nephew just for a storyline? Also, it happened 2 years ago…#RHOA

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #rhoa Marlo is disrespecting her nephew every time she keeps dragging his name into this @BravoTV Marlo is disrespecting her nephew every time she keeps dragging his name into this @BravoTV #rhoa

Tequila Michelle💋 @SuchAFvcknAries I feel bad for Marlo’s deceased nephew and his mom. Marlo needs to come out and publicly apologize because the way she tried to put her nephew’s death on Kandi’s establishment. It’s making it hard to have sympathy for the situation 🤦🏾‍♀️. #RHOA I feel bad for Marlo’s deceased nephew and his mom. Marlo needs to come out and publicly apologize because the way she tried to put her nephew’s death on Kandi’s establishment. It’s making it hard to have sympathy for the situation 🤦🏾‍♀️. #RHOA

Season 15 of RHOA has been an intense watch so far. There is only more to come as the cast members navigate issues and try to solve them as well. The coming weeks will see even more drama between the ladies. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

