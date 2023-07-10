Which celebrity inspired Kandi Burruss? RHOA star spills the tea 

Actress, Producer, Grammy Award-winning songwriter, and last but not least, Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kandi Burruss is a force to be reckoned with. In a recent interview with CNN, the RHOA star shared insights about the influential figures who inspired her journey.

During the interview, she said that one particular celebrity who stood out for her is Queen Latifah, who is one of the most influential female rappers ever to exist. Kandi Burruss has a similar kind of career trajectory as the bona fide star, so her mentioning Latifah's doesn't come as a surprise.

RHOA star Kandi Burruss opens up on why she is inspired by the multifaceted Queen Latifah

Kandi Burruss was recently featured for the promotion of the CNN production, See It Loud: The History of Black Television. It is a five-part docuseries celebrating the achievements of Black actors and creators, examining the historical impact of Black culture.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, CNN shared a clip of Kandi Burruss revealing who inspired her remarkable journey. The interviewer began by acknowledging her accolades as a songwriter for TLC, Destiny's Child, Pink, and Ed Sheeran, as well as her success as a singer with the legendary girl group Xscape.

Additionally, the interviewer recognized Burruss' accomplishments as a Broadway producer, actress, and one of the longest-running stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When asked about the celebrities who have influenced her, Kandi Burruss enthusiastically pointed to Queen Latifah as her primary source of inspiration:

"I have to go straight to Queen Latifah and them reason being is um... I admire the fact that she's been able to wear so many different hats and be successful in so many different lanes."

From being a television producer and actress to owning a management company and excelling in music, Burruss said that Queen Latifah's accomplishments had a deep impact on her journey.

Kandi Burruss also recalled a defining moment when she was just 19 years old, attending an awards ceremony where Queen Latifah won the prestigious Sammy Davis Jr. award. Reflecting on that experience, Burruss shared her determination to achieve similar recognition, stating:

"I saw her win that award, and I told my group member, Tiny, 'I'm going to get that award one day.' And the next day, I started working towards it."

This newfound ambition led her to approach Wingo, a member of the group Jagged Edge, whom she knew from high school, and express her desire to manage them. Her efforts paid off when she secured the group a record deal with So So Def, resulting in the sale of millions of records.

Kandi Burruss additionally shared how Queen Latifah has also taught her to be out of the box:

"People want to put you in a box. They want to act like, 'Oh, if you decide that you want to be an actress, then she's just another one of those artists that think they can act."

Queen Latifah's trailblazing career demonstrated that breaking free from stereotypes and pursuing diverse passions is not only possible but also empowering.

Furthermore, the interview delved into the evolution of black television and its significance in shaping American culture. Kandi acknowledged the long-standing struggle for recognition and respect faced by black productions, but believes that changes are on the horizon.

