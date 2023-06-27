Why did Claudia Jordan leave RHOA? Former cast member is open to returning to the show

Despite not being on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and not watching it regularly, Claudia Jordan is open to returning. Claudia recently appeared on the 2023 BET Awards, and she shared her thoughts on being a housewife again during an interview with ET, saying:

"I don’t watch Housewives anymore. Once I wasn't on the show I watched it two more times. Some people go on there and they make it their entire life. It was a great experience and I still get love to this day, and I would definitely go back."

Claudia appeared on the show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, back in season 7. At the time, she described how she moved to Atlanta and began working on a radio show called Rickey Smiley Morning. During her time on the show, she developed a great friendship with Kenya, and got into many feuds with Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams.

Following season 7 of the show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she left and shared her reasons during a podcast interview with Brandi Glanville:

“They asked me to come back as a friend, which was a downgrade after I fought and earned the peach. Now you want me to come back with a pay cut. I do it for the money. I’m there for the money. When you’re downgraded to a friend, they don’t follow your personal story. You just kind of have to be a Housewives plus one. So I was at a crossroads.”

Claudia Jordan says The Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn't offered her a good contract

As well as sharing her thoughts on returning to the show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Claudia Jordan also spoke about what she has been up to since leaving it. According to her:

"I've done so many other things, and I'm really loving my time kind of popping in and out of The Breakfast Club in New York, films, producing and I wrote a stage play.”

In addition, she mentioned the following:

"No one has called me or given me a nice contract as of late but I'm here for the coin."

However, it wasn't only the money and the contract that caused her to leave the show. Before this, Claudia Jordan outlined her reasons on Instagram last year. In response to a fan's question about why she left after covering only one season, she mentioned the following:

"Didn’t want to come back as a friend of the show and that was my only option if I wasn't going to share my relationship on the show. At the time the guy I was seeing had too much to lose going on there (super successful and known bit I kept it very private like usual) and good thing we didn’t go public on the show. Turns out he was not the most honest! I woulda been humiliated! #DodgedABullet."

Jordan did not reveal the identity of the person and kept it a secret. It is publicly known that the last man in her life was Kendall "KJ" Dismute, with whom she was in a relationship, turning three years in May 2022. It is currently unclear whether the stars are still together.

Fans can catch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 on Bravo on July 9, 2023. The cast includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Courtney R. Rhodes.

