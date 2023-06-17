Who is Keiana Stewart? Entrepreneur joins RHOP season 8 as Wendy Osefo's "friend"

In a piece of exciting news for Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) fans, a new face is set to join the cast for season 8, Keiana Stewart. Stewart, an entrepreneur and friend of Wendy Osefo, will be bringing her charm and business acumen to the show.

While the RHOP ladies have been enjoying a vacation in the Dominican Republic, Keiana is reportedly seen joining the Potomac ensemble for a trip abroad. Keiana Stewart's involvement with the show goes beyond the vacation, as she has been in attendance at multiple cast events leading up to season 8's filming.

Keiana Stewart is the owner of K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness

Keiana Stewart is a fellow entrepreneur, adding to the impressive lineup of ambitious women on RHOP. She is the proud owner of K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness, a med spa located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Keiana's business specializes in laser treatments, botox, and other beauty procedures that are no news to Real Housewives viewers. It's known that Keiana's establishment is the go-to spot for all things beauty in Baltimore.

Not only does Keiana excel in the beauty industry, but she also owns a hair company. Her Instagram bio quite literally labels her as a face snatcher and weave slayer, advocating for her expertise and passion for hairstyling. It will be exciting for RHOP fans to see how Keiana Stewart's multifaceted skills will be portrayed during her reality TV debut.

As seen in season 7, Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo clashed during a cast trip to Miami, where Mia confronted Wendy about a business deal that affected Peter Thomas, a mutual acquaintance. Words were exchanged, leading to Mia throwing a drink at Wendy and hitting her with a purse.

Amidst this ongoing drama, Wendy Osefo is now introducing Keiana Stewart as her friend to the RHOP group. Stewart has been filming scenes since April, indicating her potential to secure an official friend role. While the status of Keiana's relationships with the other cast members remains unknown, her recent attendance at one of Candiace's performances suggests she is likely on good terms with her as well.

Keiana Stewart isn't the only fresh face joining RHOP season 8. Nneka Ihim, a Nigerian attorney, is also reported to be part of the cast, potentially adding a new dynamic to the show. Social media has been buzzing with speculation about a feud between Nneka and Dr. Wendy Osefo this season, which could explain Keiana Stewart's arrival, possibly aimed at balancing the scales.

In addition to the newcomers, all the original cast members from the previous seasons are expected to return, including Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, and Robyn Dixon.

It seems Robyn Dixon's controversial hiding of her husband's affair hasn't affected her standing on the show, as she will be back for another exciting season.

While the official return date for Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 hasn't been announced, fans can catch up on previous seasons by streaming them on Peacock. Although it is expected to release by the time of the fall, it has been roughly three months since they have been in production.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has certainly carved its own niche within the Real Housewives franchise, with season 8 already in production and a potential fall release date. RHOP fans expect to see the OG cast and the new faces soon enough in another drama-filled installment of the show.

