RHOP 2022 (season 7) cast taglines: What are the ladies bringing to the Bravo series?

The much-awaited Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 taglines are here. Three weeks after the series premiered on October 9, 2022, on Bravo, the ladies are back with their iconic lines.

Season 7 of RHOP has seen some messy drama since its premiere. The cast members have been navigating personal relationships, friendships, conflicts, and disagreements, providing viewers with spice every week. With a dose of heat, only time will tell what's in store for fans this season.

Cast members of RHOP include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who previously appeared in season 1 of the show, returned for the second installment as a friend of the cast. Mia's former best friend, Jacqueline Blake, has also joined the star cast.

RHOP season 7 is delivering its typical spice

Season 7 of RHOP is underway, providing its viewers with spicy reality TV content. Although the taglines have come in later, they are a good mix of intelligence and drama.

Check out the taglines of the cast members below:

1) Karen Huger

Grand Dame Karen Huger has been a fan favorite this season with her quirky facial expressions and clear-cut advice. The reality star was seen mending her issues with fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant this season.

Her tagline is a subtle reference to Wendy Osefo's one-wick candle line vs her own three-wick candle debate on season 6. It reads:

"Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver."

2) Ashley Darby

Season 7 of RHOP has documented Ashley Darby's journey of getting a divorce from her now ex-husband Michael Darby. She, however, revealed that the duo was thinking of buying a house together, which attracted criticism from viewers.

Her tagline reads:

"You may think you know my story...but there's always a plot twist!"

3) Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace has emerged stronger than ever this season. The RHOP star has been open about her fertility process and has given viewers an insight into her journey. Apart from that, she has also called out fellow cast members Ashley, Gizelle, and Mia, for accusing her husband, Chris, of making them feel uncomfortable.

Her tagline reads:

"My vocals are clean...But my reads are for filth."

4) Gizelle Bryant

The RHOP star has caused some significant drama this season. She was seen calling out fellow cast member Mia Thornton for misleading the cast and viewers with her posts referring to cancer and has been widely criticized by the audience for her insensitive comments.

With her accusations of Chris having a private conversation with her at the season 6 reunion, she has received a lot of flak from viewers. Her tagline reads:

"I'm pretty, petty, and always sitting on ready."

5) Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton has opened up to viewers about her health concerns following fellow cast members' accusations of her misleading social media posts. The star is yet to fully come to force this season, but her interactions with Garcelle in the premiere episode received much attention.

Her tagline reads:

"I may not remember everything, but you'll never forget me."

6) Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon has stirred a significant amount of drama this season. She was seen asking her ex-husband and now fiance Juan Dixon for a prenup in a recent RHOP episode and also had a heated argument with fellow castmate Wendy Osefo.

Her tagline reads:

"When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time."

7) Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo has not had a strong presence yet this season, however, she was seen consulting a doctor, who advised her to stay away from stress. The reality star was seen struggling to juggle several things at a time.

Her tagline reads:

"I'm a Nigerian queen with no time for mean."

RHOP Season 7 has just begun and has been extremely interesting with each passing episode. There is more to come as the cast members deal with conflicts and fights throughout the season.

RHOP Season 7 airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

