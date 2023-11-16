"He needs to worry about them clubbed fingers": Benzino trolled after claiming he has the right to ask his daughter Coi Leray for money

American rapper, TV personality, and record producer Benzino recently made headlines after he claimed that he has the right to ask his daughter, rapper-singer Coi Leray, for money.

“I made you, you didn’t make me,” Benzino stated in a now-viral clip.

The comment came in the wake of the ongoing beef between him and Coi Leray, in which the latter claimed that her success was her own and she had to allegedly sleep in cars and sell drugs to earn money and reach where she is today.

However, Benzino came forward to clear the air and accused her of pushing a false narrative. He also responded to Coi Leray’s statement that she didn’t want to be her father’s “clout kid,” and defended himself by saying that he had every right to expect or demand money from his daughter.

Since Benzino’s claim surfaced on the internet, he has faced trolls. Here’s one of them from the comment section of @SayCheeseDGTL’s tweet on the same:

Exploring the ongoing beef between Benzino and Coi Leray

In June 2023, Coi Leray appeared on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, where she spoke about her childhood struggles, going through “tough times,” and “hitting rock bottom.”

She claimed that her mother was not provided enough child support and they were served an eviction notice, had to sleep in cars and one-bedroom hotels, and even had to sell drugs and work at stores including Dunkin Donuts and Palermo’s. She also accused that all these happened while her father was famous and appeared on shows like Love & Hip Hop.

Recently, the video went viral, following which Benzino came forward and claimed that his daughter seemed like she was “brainwashed” and the host of the show attempted to manipulate the interview to create unnecessary tension between him and Coi Leray.

“She ain’t ever slept in no cars or sold drugs. I don’t know why she’s running with this narrative,” he said on his recent Instagram Live.

On Wednesday, Coi Leray hit back at her father saying how she intended to respect his wish and never speak to him again. She also clarified how the interview was done in June and she maintained her silence ever since and wished to move forward, but couldn’t.

“I [watch] him go online and just create craziness for no reason…it has to stop…And if you notice, it has been a pattern for some time now,” Coi claimed.

She further added how instead of congratulating and being happy for her, all Benzino does is go online and try to show the world that he didn’t get respect from his kid.

“I don’t want to be your clout kid,” she said on Instagram Live.

Coi Leray also continued by saying how she didn’t need to “lie about [her] struggle” as nobody wanted to do that as it was “corny.”

This is when Benzino again went online to say that yes, he did call Coi up for money as it was he who made her, not the other way around.

“I am supposed to. Who the f*ck else am I supposed to call? What the f*ck is the matter with this generation and these kids, man? … You had no problem disrespecting the man that brought you here… I’m proud of what you’re doing but Corey you ain’t done this sh*t or made the money that I made.”

Benzino also accused Coi of releasing her debut record where she collaborated with Universal and disrespected her father. He also stated how he took her in when her mother reportedly kicked her out of the home.

He also said that he bought Coi’s mother a house and even gave her child support. Benzino also asked Coi not to use him as her “storyline” as it was he who took care of everyone in the family.

“I can’t let you come on the internet and ruin my reputation, he noted…You talking about your truth? That’s not your truth. I struggled, I sacrificed, I sold drugs so you didn’t have to…You tell me, I’ve survived everything and I’m gonna let my daughter take me down?”

He wrapped up by asking his close friends and family members to speak up and defend him, especially the ones who reportedly saw him taking care of Coi.

“You shouldn’t be asking a 20-year-old woman for money regardless of relationship”: The co-founder of The Source faces online backlash for asking Coi Leray for money

In the wake of the ongoing back and forth between the father-daughter duo, netizens have united to call out Benzino for asking Coi Leray for money. Here are some criticisms under the comment section of @SayCheeseDGTL’s tweet:

The 26-year-old Coi Leray was born to rapper and media mogul Benzino and his second wife. However, her parents divorced when she was young. She is one of the four kids of the former co-founder and co-owner of the hip-hop entertainment website The Source.