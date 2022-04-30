Who is Yul Edochie's second wife? All about Judy Austin as Nigerian actor's marriage revelation takes internet by storm

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently revealed that he had tied the knot with actress Judy Austin on April 27. This is his second marriage.

Yul also disclosed that he welcomed a son with his second wife. May Aligwe, the Moms at War star's first wife, reacted to the news and commented on her husband's post. She wrote:

"May God judge you both."

Yul stated that he loves his newborn son as much as his other four children. He wrote:

"It's time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife, Judy Austin. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children."

The public has reacted to the news on social media. While a few have commended him for speaking the truth, others have criticized him for being disloyal to his first wife.

Ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri commented on the news and said polygamy is not a sin and is better than adultery or fornication.

Everything known about Yul Edochie's second wife

Judy Austin is also a Nollywood actress (Image via judyaustin1/Instagram)

Judy Austin Moghalu is a well-known Nigerian actress and producer. She recently gained recognition following her marriage to Yul Edochie.

Judy started her career as an actress in Nollywood. She then modeled for brands and produced a few movies. She is famous for her appearances in films like Ernest Scared Stupid, Native Girl, Redemption, etc.

Austin is reportedly 30, and further details about her family, date of birth, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed. Her net worth is estimated to be around $300,000.

Yul Edochie compliments his first wife

The 40-year-old hailed his first wife, May Aligwe, in an Instagram post on April 28. Edochie shared a few pictures of Aligwe and stated that she was the best:

Yul and May tied the knot when the former was 22. They welcomed three sons and a daughter – Kambi Edochie, Dani Edochie, Karl Edochie, and Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul Edochie.

Yul made his debut in Nollywood with the film, The Exquires, in 2005. He then gained recognition for his 2007 movie Wind of Glory, where he was featured alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot.

Edochie opened a film academy in Lagos in 2015, aiming to train the next generation of Nollywood actors and actresses. His father, Pete Edochie, is also a well-known Nigerian actor.

