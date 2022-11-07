What did Kathy Griffin tweet? Internet divided as comedian suspended from the platform following Elon Musk impersonation

Emmy award winner Kathy Griffin had her Twitter account suspended on November 6, 2022, after impersonating Elon Musk.
Griffin changed her display name to Elon Musk but kept her Twitter handle, @kathygriffin. Griffin as Musk pleaded with voters to vote for the Democrats. She tweeted:
“After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right. (They’re also s*xy females, btw.) #VoteBlueToProtectWomen.”
Her account was promptly suspended soon after.
Internet stands divided on Elon Musk suspending Griffin's Twitter
Netizens took to the social media platform in response but stood divided over their opinions. Some spoke for the My Life On the D-List actress and started the hashtag #FreeKathy, with many celebrities tweeting in her support, while many users were glad she was suspended.
Many called out Musk for his two-sided behavior, as the ban contradicted his October 28, 2022, promise of "free speech."
Elon Musk warns against impersonation, Griffin responds
Kathy Griffin is not the only user to impersonate the new Twitter owner, and some have even changed their display picture to match Musk's.
Valerie Bertinelli, an American actress known for her television roles, and Roswell actor Brendan Fehr also changed their display name but soon reverted back. Commenting on her move, Valerie stated,
Griffin Newman, the Blank Check co-host, had this account suspended for the same reason, although he clearly marked his tweets as parodies. Similarly, Sarah Silverman and Rich Sommer, too, had their accounts suspended.
After people mimicked his name, Musk took to Twitter to warn users, stating,
The 62-year-old replied to the CEO using her deceased mother's account, saying,
"I'm back from the grave to say...#FreeKathy."
When a user, @karawisher, responded in support of her, she replied,
Griffin responded to another tweet by Elon Musk, who cracked a joke at the actress's expense and added,
"If she really wants her account back, she can have it for $8."
The comedian responded,
"I mean...you stole that joke, you a**h***. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG, btw."
Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022, and immediately announced that he would introduce new features, reduce bot accounts, make the algorithms open-sourced, and promote free speech. Under his leadership, staff members were directed to extend their work hours to meet Musk's new changes.
Since the acquisition, the company has been in the news every day.
In an attempt to combat the spam bot, the new Twitter CEO recently announced that he would launch a $7.99 per month subscription service for Twitter users to get a blue checkmark symbol.
The decision was questioned by many as the blue tick was earlier used by verified government accounts, notable figures, journalists, politicians, and other vetted users. Many celebrities with blue ticks took to impersonating Elon Musk in protest as well as in jest.
The company is under fire as hoards of employees were laid off, with The New York Times reporting that about half the employees were let go. The move came in an effort to combat the company losing $4 million on a daily basis. The layoffs were mismanaged, as many employees claimed that they were not informed that they were not informed of their job termination. The company is now reportedly asking many ex-employees to return.