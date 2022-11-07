What did Kathy Griffin tweet? Internet divided as comedian suspended from the platform following Elon Musk impersonation

Emmy award winner Kathy Griffin had her Twitter account suspended on November 6, 2022, after impersonating Elon Musk.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson BREAKING: @KathyGriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating @ElonMusk BREAKING: @KathyGriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating @ElonMusk https://t.co/ust86DZHKj

Griffin changed her display name to Elon Musk but kept her Twitter handle, @kathygriffin. Griffin as Musk pleaded with voters to vote for the Democrats. She tweeted:

“After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right. (They’re also s*xy females, btw.) #VoteBlueToProtectWomen.”

Her account was promptly suspended soon after.

Internet stands divided on Elon Musk suspending Griffin's Twitter

Netizens took to the social media platform in response but stood divided over their opinions. Some spoke for the My Life On the D-List actress and started the hashtag #FreeKathy, with many celebrities tweeting in her support, while many users were glad she was suspended.

Many called out Musk for his two-sided behavior, as the ban contradicted his October 28, 2022, promise of "free speech."

Scottacular @Scottcrates Elon Musk said permanent bans shouldn’t happen, free speech is guaranteed and comedy is now allowed on Twitter.



Until Kathy Griffin, a comedian, used her free speech to tease him and then he permanently banned her. Elon Musk said permanent bans shouldn’t happen, free speech is guaranteed and comedy is now allowed on Twitter.Until Kathy Griffin, a comedian, used her free speech to tease him and then he permanently banned her.

Christopher Bouzy @cbouzy So let me see if I understand this correctly. Trump inciting violence is okay, and he should be allowed back on the platform, but Kathy Griffin impersonating Elon Musk is crossing the line? So let me see if I understand this correctly. Trump inciting violence is okay, and he should be allowed back on the platform, but Kathy Griffin impersonating Elon Musk is crossing the line?

Daniel Uhlfelder @DWUhlfelderLaw Apparently the only person who didn’t know Kathy Griffin’s impersonation of Elon Musk was a parody was Elon Musk? Apparently the only person who didn’t know Kathy Griffin’s impersonation of Elon Musk was a parody was Elon Musk?

Albert Hartman @alberthartman @kurteichenwald @elonmusk Permanently banning griffin was a mistake. She’s not what is wrong with Twitter. The bots and misinformation and calls to violence are. We all need more humor, goodwill, And transparency. @kurteichenwald @elonmusk Permanently banning griffin was a mistake. She’s not what is wrong with Twitter. The bots and misinformation and calls to violence are. We all need more humor, goodwill, And transparency.

Kurt Eichenwald @kurteichenwald I’ll probably get banned for this, because free speech ends right at @elonmusk doorstep. He is now waging war on public figures who are trying to show him how easy it is to imitate a current public figures. So he permanently bans Kathy Griffin, then insults her. Yet, score of…1 I’ll probably get banned for this, because free speech ends right at @elonmusk doorstep. He is now waging war on public figures who are trying to show him how easy it is to imitate a current public figures. So he permanently bans Kathy Griffin, then insults her. Yet, score of…1

Ed Edge @EdEdgeMusic C'mon guys take it easy on Kathy Griffin. She's been impersonating a celebrity her whole career. C'mon guys take it easy on Kathy Griffin. She's been impersonating a celebrity her whole career.

Brian Clowdus @BrianClowdus Elon Suspended Kathy Griffin for changing her account to impersonate him. Twitter has never been more EPIC. Elon Suspended Kathy Griffin for changing her account to impersonate him. Twitter has never been more EPIC.

George @BehizyTweets Elon Musk banning Kathy Griffin is just the Sunday good news I needed Elon Musk banning Kathy Griffin is just the Sunday good news I needed

Image via Twitter/@MadMikeOfficial

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 @CasuallyGreg Kathy Griffin is using her dead mother’s account to tweet. This is yet another violation of the terms of service. Kathy Griffin is using her dead mother’s account to tweet. This is yet another violation of the terms of service. https://t.co/41NT9Fv3SZ

Brian McCarthy @BrianMc66274503 @CalltoActivism Awww,hurts when it happens to your side doesn't it? LOL The fact is, Kathy Griffin posted a picture of her holding President Trump's severed head!She also threatened violence after the election if the the Dems lose the congress.People on the right were banned for much much less. @CalltoActivism Awww,hurts when it happens to your side doesn't it? LOL The fact is, Kathy Griffin posted a picture of her holding President Trump's severed head!She also threatened violence after the election if the the Dems lose the congress.People on the right were banned for much much less.

Five Times August @FiveTimesAugust The left cares more about Kathy Griffin, a never even remotely funny has been "comedian," getting suspended from Twitter than they did when an actual sitting President of the United States was removed from the platform. The left cares more about Kathy Griffin, a never even remotely funny has been "comedian," getting suspended from Twitter than they did when an actual sitting President of the United States was removed from the platform.

Elon Musk warns against impersonation, Griffin responds

Kathy Griffin is not the only user to impersonate the new Twitter owner, and some have even changed their display picture to match Musk's.

Valerie Bertinelli, an American actress known for her television roles, and Roswell actor Brendan Fehr also changed their display name but soon reverted back. Commenting on her move, Valerie stated,

valerie bertinelli @Wolfiesmom I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be.

Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍 Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point.I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be.Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍 Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point. 😬 I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be. Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍

Griffin Newman, the Blank Check co-host, had this account suspended for the same reason, although he clearly marked his tweets as parodies. Similarly, Sarah Silverman and Rich Sommer, too, had their accounts suspended.

After people mimicked his name, Musk took to Twitter to warn users, stating,

Elon Musk @elonmusk Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended

Elon Musk @elonmusk Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.



This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.

The 62-year-old replied to the CEO using her deceased mother's account, saying,

"I'm back from the grave to say...#FreeKathy."

When a user, @karawisher, responded in support of her, she replied,

Maggie Griffin @TipItMaggieG @karaswisher Apologize in advance for all the comments you’re gonna have to read about how ugly I am and they’re probably gonna throw you in there too. Oh by the way this is KG. I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account. She would not mind. #FreeKathy @karaswisher Apologize in advance for all the comments you’re gonna have to read about how ugly I am and they’re probably gonna throw you in there too. Oh by the way this is KG. I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account. She would not mind. #FreeKathy

Griffin responded to another tweet by Elon Musk, who cracked a joke at the actress's expense and added,

"If she really wants her account back, she can have it for $8."

The comedian responded,

"I mean...you stole that joke, you a**h***. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG, btw."

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022, and immediately announced that he would introduce new features, reduce bot accounts, make the algorithms open-sourced, and promote free speech. Under his leadership, staff members were directed to extend their work hours to meet Musk's new changes.

Since the acquisition, the company has been in the news every day.

In an attempt to combat the spam bot, the new Twitter CEO recently announced that he would launch a $7.99 per month subscription service for Twitter users to get a blue checkmark symbol.

The decision was questioned by many as the blue tick was earlier used by verified government accounts, notable figures, journalists, politicians, and other vetted users. Many celebrities with blue ticks took to impersonating Elon Musk in protest as well as in jest.

The company is under fire as hoards of employees were laid off, with The New York Times reporting that about half the employees were let go. The move came in an effort to combat the company losing $4 million on a daily basis. The layoffs were mismanaged, as many employees claimed that they were not informed that they were not informed of their job termination. The company is now reportedly asking many ex-employees to return.

Poll : 0 votes