 "Kids nowadays have no respect": Amherst Bus driver video goes viral as internet offers support amid resignation

An Amherst, Ohio school bus driver has gone viral on social media after using inappropriate language with students. Since the video circulated online, it has been announced that the woman in question has resigned. The Amherst Exempted Village School District also sent a note to parents announcing that the incident would be investigated. One can assume that the parents were not thrilled to hear that their children were subjected to obscenities. However, internet users applauded the driver and opined that the youngsters probably deserved it.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok and Facebook, the frustrated Amherst driver who has parked the school bus can be seen making her way towards the back of the vehicle where she starts to shout expletives at the students. The driver said:

"I’m sick of you… I’m sick of all this s**t. I’m done with it. I’m gonna start kicking some f**king serious a*s. Do you hear me? My foot’s gonna be so far up your godd*amn a*s, it’s gonna dangle at your godd*mn nose."

The bus driver then said:

"I’m ready to walk off this godd*mn bus right now and let you people walk the f**k home. How much more do you think anybody can freaking take. Shut your mouth. I don’t wanna hear another godd*mn word out of your mouth… You’re so full of s**t Jackson, you’re as bad as he is done… somebody needs to come up on this block and seriously kick some f**king a*s."

The reason behind the meltdown was not revealed by media outlets. However, from the video it seems like the Amherst bus driver got enraged after students used a perfume which the driver happens to be allergic to.

The identity of the bus driver was not revealed at the time of writing this article.

Netizens react to viral Amherst bus driver video

Unexpectedly, netizens were siding with the bus driver. Many believed that the students must have done something wrong on purpose, which led to the outburst. A few comments online read:

Bus driver resigns after incident

Mike Molnar, the Amherst Superintendent, sent a letter to parents announcing that the woman had resigned. It was also revealed that an investigation into the event will take place. The letter read:

“The behavior exhibited by the bus driver is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have accepted the bus driver's resignation effective immediately and the incident will be fully investigated. The actions of the bus driver do not represent the values and standards we uphold as a district and do not reflect our commitment to providing a safe, caring, and compassionate educational environment. Moving forward, our Transportation Department will review its procedures to make sure we are handling situations appropriately for the safety of our students.”

The district also promised to conduct “proper training and professional development” for the bus drivers.

