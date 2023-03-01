WATCH: Video shows Ohio school bus driver saving student from getting hit by car

An Ohio school bus driver has been hailed a “hero” after she saved a student from allegedly getting hit by a car on Thursday. The footage was obtained from a New Carlisle school district called Tecumseh Local Schools.

The bus driver was identified as April Wise, and she was seen saving a seventh grader from getting hit by a car. Law enforcement officials and other authorities have expressed gratitude to the school bus driver.

In the footage, the Ohio driver was seen being very cautious about her surroundings.

Ohio school bus driver April Wise grabbed the student as he was getting off the bus

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, a child was about to get hit by a car while getting off the school bus when April Wise, an Ohio school bus driver, grabbed him with his backpack. The seventh grader’s family thanked the Ohio driver for being responsible and cautious. The boy’s father said:

“For what she did that day, we definitely appreciate it.”

The Ohio driver was also honored with an award on Monday, and several law enforcement agencies and state representatives thanked her for the heroic act. State Rep. Bernie Wills said:

“It’s a testament to what things are that we should do and the things we actually do.”

Authorities recovered footage that captured the driver checking her surroundings through the mirrors. She was very cautious of whatever was going on around her. Wise stated:

“He is one of the quickest students to get on and off the bus. He is super quick. The only thing that went through my brain was to keep him from getting off the bus.”

In the video, April can be seen quickly grabbing the boy’s backpack, saving him from a serious accident. Within a few seconds, a car was seen passing the school bus, which could have possibly hit the young boy had the driver not been cautious enough. The bus driver continued:

“This goes far beyond what I imagined to happen, so I am very emotional. I don’t deserve it, but I’m glad it’s bringing awareness and stuff. Hopefully, more people will take it into consideration.”

Wise received praise from various parties

Tecumseh Local Schools stated:

“We are feeling very grateful this evening for the alertness and quick actions of one of our amazing bus drivers.”

The seventh grader’s aunt Amy Mendenhall said:

“This woman is our family hero tonight as this was my nephew.”

The child’s grandmother Judy Mendenhall addressed the incident and said:

“God bless her, our grandson, so scary to see, definitely had her eyes out for his safety. Not enough thanks can be expressed to her for being observant and quickly stopping him. God was watching and praising her awesomeness; it is beyond deserved.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation also showed gratitude for the Ohio bus driver’s heroic act. They said:

“We’re beyond grateful to April Wise, Tecumseh Local Schools bus driver, for her dedicated service and instant reaction to keep a student safe from a passing car.”

April Wise further expressed her concerns about drivers ignoring school busses and failing to be careful when these vehicles are around. She mentioned that she is always on high alert while driving the school buses.

