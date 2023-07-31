"Why you diss Latto”: Fans think Coi Leray threw shade at Put It On The Floor singer in her new song preview following their beef

In a shocking turn of events, Coi Leray, the chart-topping rapper, has found herself embroiled in controversy. Coi Leray and Latto, two female rappers, have feuded with each other in the past and it seemed like they had settled things, but now, there's evidence that their fight has started again.

Some fans are hoping they can make up and work together instead of fighting:

On July 29, Leray sparked controversy by posting a video of herself dancing to her new song on social media. In one of the lyrics, she talked about "rolling Lil Latto out the bag" and how she doesn't need a stylist because she's better than her.

She raps:

“Yeah, I’m on the edge/ Hop up on that couch and roll lil Latto out the bag/ I don’t need a stylist, they can’t f*ck with Coi Leray.”

This fight started in April when Latto made a song called Put It on da Floor, which seemed to insult Leray's body. Coi got upset and called her out on Twitter. This made their fans argue with each other too.

"Coi Leray can’t even keep up with Latto": Coi Leray receives mixed reactions on her diss track

Rapper Coi Leray stirred mixed reactions with her latest diss track targeting rising star Latto. The song sparked a heated debate among fans, with some praising her track, while others criticized the unnecessary feud.

On the other hand, one fan wants a Diss track from both of them:

Katelynn @thatgirldannyL Why y’all saying this a beef? “Blunt big as coi Leray” “roll latto out the bag” doesn’t sound like fighting words to me.. y’all love to stir the pot twitter.com/thewavecheckk/…

Antavious @AdotWellz Idc what y’all say. Give me Coi

Leray over latto every time

BIG VIRGO 🫶🏽♍️ @finest_chica Coi leray can’t even keep up with latto so for her to attempt to make a diss is insane

MrGetEmGone @DeeSkii_00 cause latto said it wasnt a diss and she said its still smoke coi so damn funnycause latto said it wasnt a diss and she said its still smoke

Pharoah 🤴🏽 @JtdaPharoah I listened to latto’s “Response Diss” the other day and I just have to say no way in the hell the spice lady is prepared for that!

HOVLAINE 🇭🇹 @HOVLAINE I would love to see Latto and coi Leray diss each other. 3 rounds would be dope. Woman in rap should be competing/sparing just like men in rap.

Right now, neither of them has talked about the recent video and lyrics that caused the stir. It remains to be seen if this ongoing battle will lead to more complications or if they will find a way to make peace.

But, this is a reminder to their fans that emotions run high in the hip-hop world, and social media can make things even more complicated.

Coi Leray is an American rapper known for her debut album Trendsetter

Coi Leray, born in 1997, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Boston, Massachusetts. She started rapping at a young age and got noticed with her first single, Huddy, in 2017. Then, in 2018, she released her debut mixtape, Everythingcoz.

Her music is often described as raw and genuine, reflecting her experiences growing up in Boston and the obstacles she has faced. She is known for her confident and unapologetic attitude, which shines through in her songs.

In 2019, she signed with Republic Records, and her debut album, Trendsetter, came out in 2021, reaching an impressive number two spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2020, She dropped her first EP called Now or Never, and one of the songs, Slide, featuring Gunna, became a huge hit that everyone loved.

Her father, rapper Benzino, co-founded The Source magazine and has been a major influence on her career, teaching her valuable lessons about the music industry.

She is known for being outspoken and genuine, and fans appreciate her ability to connect with them on a personal level.

With her rising success in the hip-hop world, she is expected to have a long and fruitful career. She serves as an inspiration to young women, showcasing the power of determination and following one's dreams.