Quinton de Kock claims he's moved on from heated David Warner verbal spat

De Kock and Warner were involved in an ugly verbal spat during Australia's tour to South Africa in 2018

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has stated that he’s moved on from the fierce altercation he had with David Warner during the infamous 2018 Test series.

During the fourth day of the first Test in Durban in 2018, tempers flared and de Kock and Warner were involved in a heated verbal altercation in front of their respective dressing rooms, during which de Kock allegedly made ‘vile and disgusting’ comments about Warner’s wife and the latter had to apparently be restrained in a stairwell.

Warner was subsequently fined $13,500 and was also given three demerit points.

The ill-tempered nature of the confrontation laid the foundation for the 'Sandpaper Gate' in the following Test match in Cape Town, where Warner and Steve Smith masterminded a plot to tamper with the ball and got themselves a 12-month ban each.

With the Proteas set to lock horns with the Aussies in their own backyard for the first time since that horror-show in Cape Town, de Kock has stated that he’s moved on from that incident and both him and Warner will go about things in a very normal manner.

"We haven’t had any conversations, but I think both of us have moved on," he said on Thursday. "We both just love to play the game really hard. I don’t think anything will happen, we will just carry on with the way we need to go about things.

"If a player on either side decides to take an opponent on, then maybe that fierceness from both teams will reignite. But will both continue to just play the game hard."